SmartLiving 360 announces rebrand to Here

Founder Ryan Frederick aims to create a movement to make place foundational to healthy longevity

SmartLiving 360, a national consulting firm and content provider that specializes in the intersection of place and healthy longevity, is excited to announce a new era of the platform with its rebrand to Here. Here puts a spotlight on the fundamental role of where you live to optimize the odds of a long, healthy and financially secure life. The platform provides consumer tools to help people make better informed decisions about place as well as consulting services to leading real estate, finance and health entities focused on creating better places for people to thrive.

Creator, Ryan Frederick, is an internationally recognized thought leader, author, speaker, real estate developer and strategy consultant specializing in place and healthy longevity with nearly 20 years in the field. His recent bestselling book, Right Place, Right Time: The Ultimate Guide to Choosing a Home for the Second Half of Life (October 2021, Johns Hopkins University Press), provides a blueprint for how to integrate where to live into successful life planning for empty nesters and retirees. Here extends this approach for people across the age spectrum.

"Where you live and how you choose to engage where you live is one of the most important decisions in life" says Frederick. "If you are concerned about living a long, healthy and financially secure life, start with finding your right place and good things will follow."

With the acceptance of remote work, climate change risk and political polarization, finding the right place to live and thrive has never been more important and more urgent. With Here, Frederick's vision is to spark a movement that makes place as foundational to healthy longevity as healthy eating, exercise and financial planning.

About Ryan Frederick and Here

Ryan Frederick is the founder and CEO of Here and nationally recognized thought leader in the intersection of place and healthy aging. Here provides consumer and corporate solutions to help optimize the role of place in helping people thrive across age spectrum. He is the author of the bestselling book Right Place, Right Time, a guide to choosing the right home in the second half of life. Here's online Right Place Assessment has been taken by thousands of people in the U.S. and aboard. For more information, please visit here.life.

