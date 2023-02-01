CLOUDASTRUCTURE: ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudastructure's February 2023 shareholder meeting attracted over 2,000 registered participants to review the company's 2022 progress.

Cloudastructure Logo (PRNewswire)

2022 was a year of innovation at Cloudastructure.The company made a significant addition to their cloud-based AI Surveillance platform in 2022 by building Remote Guarding (otherwise known as live monitoring) capabilities directly onto their platform. Cloudastructure remote guarding transforms video surveillance from a reactive to a proactive tool. Instead of mere forensics, video surveillance can now stop crime before it happens.

The bold move has generated keen interest from end users and guard companies alike, delivering new markets and new opportunities the company is poised to capitalize on with the 2023 rollout of the solution.

Engineering:

Responding to customer feedback in January 2022, and built in less than a year, Cloudastructure's new remote guarding capabilities went from an idea to award-winning architecture in just nine months. The system enables remote guarding with:

Customized AI alerts

Virtual roving patrols

"Voice Down" to perpetrators

Escalation to law enforcement or private security

The system also provides a window into guard activity and management.

Cloudastructure conducted months of testing of the system in-house, as well as with a partner, and in January contracted with a team to offer their own remote monitoring solution should customers require one.

AI Surveillance

The ML team also made significant strides in the platform's AI Surveillance capabilities including new advances in:

Facial recognition

Elastic searches

Gun Detection

Vehicle Make/Model Detection

License Plate Recognition

The new ML features enhance the platform's usability for a wide range of vertical markets.

Marketing & PR:

Cloudastructure became the most decorated cloud-based AI Surveillance system on the market in 2022, garnering 16 awards, predominantly for engineering excellence and their new Remote Guarding capabilities, including 8 Homeland Security ASTOR awards for:

Best Video Management System

Best Video Surveillance

Best Video Analytics

Best Cloud Computing

Best Video Storage

Additional awards include, 4 American Business Awards, 2 Best New Product of the Year awards from Security Today magazine, and the international Cloud Award for Best Security Innovation of the Year.

Sales/Financials:

Cloudastructure's sales team made significant inroads into their vertical markets, doubling the company's customer base from the previous year. The company plans to deploy extensively into these customer locations in 2023. The new remote guarding features are now part of more than 75% of Cloudastructure's proposals –essentially doubling the average deal size.

Business is off to a healthy start with January 2023 sales bookings already up 20x over those of January 2022. The Company remains in a strong cash position with $9.4MM.

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, and IoT cybersecurity. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

