Utah STEM Action Center Adds IXL Math to K-12 Personalized Learning Grant List

A recent Utah Education Policy Center study found that using IXL Math was associated with improved student outcomes on statewide assessments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL, the personalized learning platform used by more than 14 million students, announced that it has been added to Utah's K-12 Math Personalized Learning Software Grant list by the state's STEM Action Center . The approval signals to educators that IXL Math is backed by rigorous research to support its effectiveness in Utah and opens up grant funding for schools and districts to adopt the platform.

The STEM Action Center and Utah Education Policy Center rigorously evaluated IXL to determine its efficacy. The organizations found that using IXL Math was associated with improved student outcomes on statewide assessments. (PRNewswire)

The Action Center promotes STEM education in Utah by identifying and providing funding for resources that are proven to help learners grow. Before adding IXL Math to the state's grant list, the Action Center and Utah Education Policy Center (UEPC) rigorously evaluated the platform to determine its efficacy.

The UEPC's research, Associations Between IXL Personalized Learning Software Use and Student Mathematics Achievement in Utah: 2020-2021 , found a statistically significant relationship between IXL usage and an improvement in math outcomes, writing: "...on average [Utah students that] use IXL for 20 minutes or more per week perform better on statewide math assessments than students who do not use IXL."

"We are pleased that Utah's STEM Action Center and Education Policy Center have recognized IXL Math as an effective and impactful resource for learners," said Bo Bashkov, Manager of Research at IXL Learning. "The UEPC's study shows that IXL can be a reliable partner in Utah educators' efforts toward recovering learning, differentiating instruction and boosting achievement in math."

How Utah educators use IXL's award-winning platform

With thousands of adaptive skills aligned to Utah's Core State Standards , IXL provides comprehensive coverage of math concepts and applications so that educators know exactly what students should work on to meet key benchmarks. IXL skills also match popular textbooks used in the state, helping teachers easily incorporate IXL's curriculum into daily lessons. The platform further individualizes math lessons by generating recommendations that guide learners to skills that will help them make the most progress. Built-in instructional resources, including nearly 2,000 math video tutorials , step-by-step lessons and corrective feedback, assist students and give them confidence when working independently.

IXL's first-of-its-kind assessment suite works in concert with its math curriculum to give educators real-time insight into performance, pinpoint gaps in knowledge and provide specific next steps to help each student grow. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , accurately measures students' grade-level proficiency and growth in key math strands, helping educators understand exactly what learners know and what they can do to improve. To further target instruction, the diagnostic provides educators with personalized action plans for each student. Action plans link to specific IXL math skills and give teachers a simple way to differentiate instruction, fill knowledge gaps and facilitate meaningful progress. The Diagnostic Snapshot allows school and district administrators to conduct benchmarking, and use the information to identify areas for improvement and hold data-driven conversations with stakeholders. Additionally, IXL's highly adaptive universal screener provides efficient assessment and reporting that identifies students in need of math interventions.

IXL's Analytics suite gives Utah educators clear and useful insights for all levels of their districts. Robust reports help administrators see how engaged schools are with IXL, and teachers receive data that help them address specific trouble spots, make more informed instructional decisions and support every learner at the right level.

About IXL

Currently used by 14 million students and in 95 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 110 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya , Vocabulary.com , Curiosity Media and Emmersion . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

