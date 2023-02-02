Americaneagle.com Announces Launch of Customer Portal and Updated Website for At-Home Antibody Test Panel Company, ImmunoProfile

DES PLAINES, Ill., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a family-owned, global digital agency, and ImmunoProfile, a medical diagnostics company, are proud to jointly announce the launch of ImmunoProfile's new customer portal and updated website (www.immunoprofile.com).

Built by Americaneagle.com, the innovative website enables customers to view content, easily purchase ImmunoProfile's products, and seamlessly manage multiple logistical functions. In partnering with the digital agency, ImmunoProfile's website fulfills two important requirements. First, Americaneagle.com designed the website with a secure and confidential customer portal for purchasing ImmunoProfile's products. Second, the customer portal manages multiple logistical processes including those required for medical diagnostic testing in a CLIA/CAP-certified testing laboratory and the secure delivery of the customer's confidential test results.

To ensure each step of the order fulfillment process is carried out efficiently, Americaneagle.com integrated the idev portal with various third-party solutions, including an API integration with the test kit order fulfillment company; the CLIA/CAP-certified lab for test results data transfer; and a payment processing solution. The portal is also integrated with a third party for sales tax calculation and transaction invoice details.

"We're excited about the partnership we've built with ImmunoProfile," Michael Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com, said. "It was a unique project with a lot of specific requirements and we're proud of what we've been able to accomplish thus far. ImmunoProfile empowers people across the country to take preventative measures with their health and we're certainly proud that our team was able to not only deliver on those requirements but exceed expectations in doing so."

ImmunoProfile offers the first-ever at-home collection Serology Antibody Test Panel for 11 common infectious diseases. The test is engineered to determine personal levels of antibody protection against multiple infectious diseases in one test panel. ImmunoProfile offers easy, accurate, and affordable information about a patient's antibody protection levels. It only takes a few minutes for an at-home finger prick with the testing then performed at a clinical laboratory.

ImmunoProfile matches an individual's test results to World Health Organization (WHO) standards for these 11 commonly vaccinated against infectious diseases. The results allow a person to learn their current health risk, which may be different from their risk in the past. With ImmunoProfile, patients learn their personal antibody protection levels for many infectious diseases. Diseases provided are diphtheria, hepatitis A and B, H. Influenzae B, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella, tetanus, and varicella.

To further increase brand awareness and drive more traffic to the brochure site, ImmunoProfile and Americaneagle.com are also partnering on digital marketing services. Through various search engine optimization and social media tactics, Americaneagle.com is helping the new biotechnology company expand its business so that more people across the country can begin their preventative health journey.

"We're delighted to be working with Americaneagle.com and will expand our partnership to include their digital marketing services," added William F. Shea, Chief Executive Officer of ImmunoProfile. "ImmunoProfile envisions a future where people can easily test their current level of antibody protection, stay informed of changes in their antibody status, and know their current risks to any of the infectious diseases on the test panel. ImmunoProfile believes this is an important part of the future of personalized healthcare and is developing products to make accurate information accessible, convenient, and affordable for everyone. Americaneagle.com is helping us communicate our message."

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for over 25 years. With a global team comprised of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle any business of any size, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, professional sports teams, government organizations, small online storefronts, large multi-channel retailers, and more.

ImmunoProfile www.immunoprofile.com is a medical diagnostics company focused on serology antibody testing for infectious diseases. ImmunoProfile's proprietary assay allows the company to utilize existing laboratory equipment and a proven CLIA/CAP certified laboratory to run the panel test at a fraction of historical costs. Together with the at-home finger prick test kit, ImmunoProfile makes individual knowledge convenient, simple, and cost effective for multiple diseases from the same specimen. The company believes that all individuals should know their current antibody protection levels for multiple infectious diseases. As antibody protection levels can change by disease over time, "knowledge" empowers individuals to make the best healthcare decisions based on their individual circumstances. ImmunoProfile does not provide and will not provide specific medical advice but only provides test results information to allow the customer and their physician to have a better understanding of the customer's health. Any and all specific medical advice including diagnosis and treatment will not be provided by ImmunoProfile and customers should consult a physician.

Must be age 18+ to be tested.

Available in 49 states and the District of Columbia. This test is not available in the state of New York.

