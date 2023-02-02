Freedom Mortgage Honored with 2023 National Top Workplaces USA Award

Third time in a row Freedom Mortgage has been identified as a

top place to work nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the U.S., has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

(PRNewsfoto/Freedom Mortgage Corporation) (PRNewswire)

This is the third time Freedom Mortgage Corporation has been honored with a Top Workplaces USA Award.

This is the third time Freedom Mortgage Corporation has been honored with a Top Workplaces USA Award since its inaugural launch in 2021. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures.

"We are honored to be recognized again as a Top Workplaces USA," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "To have our employees endorse Freedom Mortgage as a great place to work especially during the challenging times we have been facing in the mortgage industry means a great deal. We will continue to do our best to support our employees and provide opportunities for them to grow within Freedom Mortgage."

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, said, "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Middleman credited Freedom Mortgage employees for the company's continued success. Despite challenges faced by the mortgage industry, the company services the mortgages of nearly 2 million homeowners representing over $452 billion in loans. The company also donated more than $600,000 last year and saw its highest employee volunteer engagement with nearly 2,000 hours spent bettering local communities.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. For more information on Top Workplaces USA visit https://topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/2023/2500-plus/?page=4.

One of the nation's largest independent mortgage companies, Freedom Mortgage is committed to fostering homeownership and financial betterment across the country. For more information on Freedom Mortgage, please visit FreedomMortgage.com. To join the company, please visit the careers page: careers.freedommortgage.com/jobs/.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, Jan-June 2022), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. In 2022, Freedom Mortgage was honored once again as a Top Workplaces USA and made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for the eighth time as one of the fastest-growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CONTACT:

Ellen Longo

609-678-0968

Ellen.Longo@FreedomMortgage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation