ReserveBar Receives 2022 "Retailer/Marketplace of the Year" Award by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar , the established leader in premium and luxury beverage alcohol e-commerce, has been awarded "Retailer/Marketplace of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast's Annual Wine Star Awards. The Wine Star Awards recognize the most inspiring and influential people and companies that have achieved resounding success and paved the way for meaningful change in the beverage alcohol industry this past year. ReserveBar co-founders Lindsay Held and Jeff Carton were formally presented the award by Sybil Strum, co-founder of Wine Enthusiast, at the Wine Star awards which took place at the historic Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco on January 30, 2023.

A pioneer in the spirits e-commerce space, ReserveBar is considered more than just a "delivery service." Its commitment to providing luxury and premium services to its customers is proven through its innovative "content-to-commerce" and "e-commerce everywhere" distribution strategies. While ReserveBar is fiercely committed to serving its customers, it is also consistently presenting data and business intelligence opportunities to its suppliers and retail partners to help improve distribution processes.

"We are proud to be recognized by one of the most influential voices in the wine and drinks industry today," said Lindsay Held, co-founder and CEO of ReserveBar. "ReserveBar is focused on continuing to offer the best platforms for exploring, discovering, and purchasing the most exceptional spirits, champagne, and wine in the world."

This award acceptance comes on the heels of ReserveBar's latest launch of Get Stocked , which will serve as a content-centric destination dedicated to exploring and purchasing a curated selection of the best craft beer, ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs), and hard seltzers available.

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com . In November 2021, ReserveBar acquired Minibar Delivery, a pioneer in providing on-demand delivery of over two million SKUs. ReserveBar was able to successfully integrate the Minibar Delivery technology and retailer network in less than a year post-acquisition, allowing ReserveBar to offer customers the choice of on-demand delivery, as well as shipping, as the method of fulfillment via ReserveBar.com.

