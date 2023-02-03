BTCEX Introduced Its New One-Click Copy Trading

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in October 2021, BTCEX launched the first edition of its copy trading service, providing novice investors with easier access to gain profit and acquire the experience and expertise needed for trading. This January, BTCEX introduced a brand new one-click copy trading, allowing traders more flexibility and enhanced risk management.

What is Copy Trading?

Copy trading is a strategy that enables beginners to trade following the steps taken by professional traders. Copying trades allows novice traders to learn about the world of trading much quickly and efficiently while avoiding potential loss that may result from lack of expertise or experience. Trading knowledge and strategies can be acquired by analyzing the actions taken by experienced traders.

All New BTCEX One-Click Copy Trading

In comparison to the previous edition, the new BTCEX one-click copy trading optimizes the copy mode, which is similar to fund investment. Copy trader's position management and margin mode will be identical to those of his/her lead trader. This new edition includes:

A copy trader can:

Copy a maximum of 6 portfolios managed by different lead traders utilizing different trading strategies simultaneously;

Sync traders' openings and closings automatically;

Choose when to open and close portfolio;

Adjust their copy amount;

Set a stop loss or take profit.

A lead trader can:

Create and manage a maximum of six portfolios;

Receive your share from copy traders' profits;

Extend community exposure.

The new copy trading feature supports cross/isolated margins and conditional orders. On the homepage of copy trading, you can see detailed information about the portfolios.

The aim of BTCEX is to be the go-to crypto trading platform for all crypto traders. BTCEX reduces the transaction threshold by introducing copy trading. Anyone can enter and become a part of cryptocurrency trading.

About BTCEX

A full-category digital asset trading platform, BTCEX was launched in July 2021. The company is registered in Seychelles and has obtained key licenses in countries such as Canada, Lithuania, and Estonia.

BTCEX offers a comprehensive product line, dedicated to empowering investors to make a better future, from beginner-friendly copy trading to crypto derivatives such as perpetual contracts.

To learn more about BTCEX, please visit https://www.btcex.com/en-us .

