Siena/St. Bonaventure Survey: 75% of Americans Plan to Watch Super Bowl LVII; 29% Consider it a National Holiday

82% Look Forward to Commercials; 80% Enjoy Halftime Show

1 in 5 Likely to Wager on Game; Top Foods: Chips & Dips, Wings, Pizza, Nachos

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-five percent of Americans plan to watch Super Bowl LVII Sunday, and 53% say the game is an important part of their life, according to a new national survey released today by the Siena College Research Institute and St. Bonaventure University's Jandoli School of Communication.

  • 82% look forward to the new commercials
  • 80% enjoy the halftime show
  • 78% love the game and never miss it

Why watch?

  • 90% say it's an opportunity to hang out with friends and family
  • 75% say it's an opportunity to eat and drink

Foods at most Super Bowl parties?

  • Chips and dip 75%
  • Chicken wings 59%
  • Pizza 59%
  • Cookies and brownies 56%
  • Nachos 55%
  • Burgers 51%
  • Cheese and crackers 50%
  • Sandwiches 47%
  • Chili 31%
  • Pigs in a blanket 24%

Where do we watch?

  • Attend a party 40%
  • Host a party 29%
  • Bar 18% overall, 42% of Avid fans

Do we bet?

  • 20% plan to wager on game, of those, 47% will bet more than $100
  • 83% will place 'friendly bet'
  • 77% will participate in office pool

Is it a holiday?

  • 29% consider Super Bowl a national holiday
  • Most say Super Bowl less important than major holidays
  • A third of Avid fans say Super Bowl more important than their birthday
  • 40% wear team apparel; 22% planning to buy Super Bowl merchandise this year
  • 42% buy Super Bowl-themed foods
  • 72% watch halftime show

Want to go to the game?

  • 12% have gone to The Game; 58% would like to go to Super Bowl
  • 16% willing to spend more than $1000 to go

American Sports Fanship Survey: conducted January 3 - 8, 2023; 3201 responses from a proprietary online panel of US Residents. Data: statistically adjusted by age, region, race/ethnicity, education, and gender to ensure representativeness. Overall margin of error: +/- 1.8 percentage points including the design effects from weighting.

