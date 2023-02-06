UM Appoints Sasha Savic Global CEO

Savic to Drive Industry-Leading Global Agency Network into Next Chapter of Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced the appointment of Sasha Savic to Global Chief Executive Officer. Savic, an IPG alumnus, will set the vision for the agency's global growth while overseeing strategy, product, operations and management of clients including American Express, Honda, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé and Sony, among others. He will report directly to Mediabrands Global CEO, Eileen Kiernan.

"A tenacious and dynamic leader who cares deeply about people, clients and community, Sasha is a consummate relationship builder who has driven results for some of the world's most iconic brands," said Kiernan. "His love of the business complements our strong, values-driven global culture, and his will to win and commitment to excellence will supercharge how we show up in the marketplace and for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the IPG family."

As Global CEO, Savic will galvanize the UM community around a growth mindset, leveraging the agency's industry-leading data capabilities to optimize and energize its go-to-market strategy. Known for his effectiveness in building inclusive and connected workplace cultures, he will be integral to advancing UM's commitment to diversity, marketplace equity, media responsibility and sustainability.

"The role of media is timeless, and I am excited to join the global leadership team at UM, the undisputed leader in unlocking the power of data to enhance the purpose and longevity of brands," said Savic. "Building connections is what drives me – from strengthening community to partnering with clients to connecting consumers' needs to a brand's purpose and value. I look forward to bringing together content, data and brand meaning to create sustainable, long-term growth at UM, where I first got my media chops and fell in love with this industry."

Most recently, Savic was the Global Chief Innovation Officer at EssenceMediacom after serving as U.S. CEO for nearly a decade. His leadership resulted in nine consecutive years of growth, and he was recognized as Adweek's U.S. Executive of the Year in 2021. Prior to MediaCom, Savic was Chief Operating Officer at Havas Media Group N.A., driving strategy and business performance. With three decades of experience in media, he has also held senior leadership roles at McCann New York and UM, leading media efforts for brands like Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, Intel and Mastercard.

Savic has served on the jury for Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the Effie Awards and Brand Film Festival. In 2019, he led the launch of the New Majority Ready™ (NMR) Coalition, a movement to help brands engage with multicultural audiences and place diversity at the forefront of their strategies. He is also a member of the 4As Media Leadership Council and supports environmental causes and sustainability through participation in NASF and ASF in North America.

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/ .

