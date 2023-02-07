Davidson Hospitality Group Selected to Operate Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive

Davidson Resorts expands portfolio in Central Florida with addition of 613-room family-friendly resort

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Resorts, the highly specialized operating vertical under Davidson Hospitality Group, has been identified by Flag Luxury Group and Unicorp National Developments to manage Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in Orlando, Florida. Located in the heart of the ICON Park entertainment district within walking distance to The Wheel at ICON Park and more than 50 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, the sprawling Central Florida resort features 613 guestrooms and suites; two restaurants and bars; two outdoor pools; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; 60,000 square feet of flexible event space, and a convenient shuttle to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and SeaWorld Orlando theme parks.

"On the heels of a solid year in terms of strategic growth for Davidson, I am happy to welcome Wyndham Orlando to our expanding Davidson Resorts family," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "We look forward to creating exceptional value for our partners at Flag Luxury Group and Unicorp National Developments by optimizing financial performance and elevating the guest journey at this timeless resort."

"With our prime location in Orlando, the Theme Park Capital of the world, the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive is situated front and center in the neighborhood of adventure," said Adam Raboy, Partner and Chief Financial Officer, Flag Luxury Group. "We selected Davidson Resorts to manage this asset based on their overall approach and we appreciate wholeheartedly that the team has an ownership mentality: looking to profitability while nurturing relationships, staying present with today's guests and delivering memorable experiences." Stated Chuck Whittall, Partner and President of Unicorp National Developments, "Our extensive track record of success in Orlando, combined with the industry expertise that Davidson Resorts brings, makes us even more excited for the future of our Wyndham I-Drive property."

Recently ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power., Davidson Hospitality Group currently operates several complex resorts in the state of Florida under Davidson Resorts, including Margaritaville Resort Orlando in Kissimmee; Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach in Clearwater; The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach; Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach; Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel at Eden Roc in Miami, and Baker's Cay Resort in Key Largo.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 84 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars and lounges; and more than 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2022, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About Flag Luxury Group

Flag Luxury is a privately held, real estate development company headquartered in New York City. Flag focuses primarily on luxury hotels and residences as well as land-based entertainment and retail projects. Flag Luxury was formed in 1997 by Dayssi and Paul Kanavos, who were driven by their passion for luxury hospitality and their desire to bring a forward-thinking perspective to the industry. For more information, please visit https://flagluxury.com/

About Unicorp National Developments, Inc.

For the last 25 years, Unicorp National Developments, Inc. has been recognized for its numerous award-winning developments. Based in Orlando, Florida, Unicorp has developed over $6B of commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects in New York, Michigan, Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Alabama, Kansas, Texas, South Carolina, and Florida, with another 10 million square feet in the planning and construction stages currently. Led by Chuck Whittall's vision and perseverance, Unicorp has established itself as a one of the nation's premier development firms. Building with passion and dismissing the predictable, the firm's success has been recognized for its commitment to enriching the character and lifestyle of the community. To learn more, visit www.unicorp.com

