ILLY PARTNERS WITH THE SNOW LODGE IN ASPEN FOR SIX WEEKS OF WINTER PROGRAMMING

illy to host a pop-up Café, culinary integration and other experiential activations

ASPEN, Colo., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a leader company in sustainable high-quality coffee from Trieste, Italy, announced today a partnership with The Snow Lodge, an influential supper club and entertainment venue located inside the St. Regis Aspen Resort, where the company will be hosting six weeks of activations beginning February 13th through March 24th. Each year since 2019, The Snow Lodge has been home to thoughtfully curated programming. This year, illy has joined forces with The Snow Lodge to bring its premium coffee experience to Aspen through unforgettable, experiential concepts and an elevated culinary integration.

illy has joined forces with The Snow Lodge to bring its premium coffee experience to Aspen. (PRNewswire)

"We're pleased to activate at The Snow Lodge in Aspen and give guests the opportunity to experience illy like never before" says Jack Edwards, President of illy North America. "We strive to provide the highest quality coffee in every single cup served around the world and look forward to introducing new and unique ways for guests to experience their perfect cup of illy at The Snow Lodge."

Beginning in February, guests of The Snow Lodge will be invited to enjoy illy at the Courtyard and the Supper Club. Guests will also have access to the illy Everyday Café Pop-Up, located inside the Supper Club within The Snow Lodge, which will feature coffee and espresso drinks as well as light breakfast bites and pastries. The café will also serve an exclusive drink from illy, the Melting Snow, a warm dark chocolate caffe mocha that is topped with a layer of lightly sweetened cold milk froth.

The illy Courtyard experience is in the courtyard of the St. Regis Aspen Resort and will feature espresso-based cocktails available for purchase, an illy-branded gondola, a fire pit, and custom ski racks for those visiting for après ski. Set in a winter wonderland, the illy Courtyard makes for the perfect photo opportunity for guests.

In addition to these on-site experiences, guests will be able to witness the great synergies between the two brands in the newly reinvented Italian menu that is available at The Supper Club with Tuscan-inspired dishes from Culinary Director Robert Sieber. During the après ski seating and at the Supper Club nightly, two versions of The Snow Lodge's popular espresso martini (one made with vodka, one made with tequila) will be served using illy espresso. For dessert, Chef Robert Sieber created a tiramisu recipe featuring illy espresso grounds, mascarpone and ladyfingers which will be on the dessert menu at The Supper Club nightly.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with illy for the winter season" says Jayma Cardoso, Founder and Creative Director of The Surf Lodge Brands. "Our goal is to provide the ultimate guest experience by creating new and exciting elements for everyone to enjoy year after year. The opportunity to host illy's exciting pop-up experiences and having their world-class products available for guests, makes for a wonderful addition."

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

ABOUT THE SURF LODGE BRANDS

The iconic Surf Lodge hotel and restaurant located in Montauk, New York, first opened in 2008 by Jayma Cardoso, a visionary within the hospitality, wellness, and design world. The property quickly became the most exclusive destination in the Hamptons, attracting top celebrities, notables, and influential people alike. The Surf Lodge is best known for its live concert series featuring world-class musicians such as John Legend, Jimmy Buffet, Willie Nelson, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Rüfüs Du Sol, Halsey, Janelle Monáe and more. In 2019, The Surf Lodge expanded, opening a winter destination, The Snow Lodge, in the premier city of Aspen, located at the St. Regis. Cardoso likes to refer to their mountain property as "The Surf Lodge with snow" as it, too, is comprised of the same acclaimed cultural elements, including music, art, culinary, fashion, and more, that the brand has become synonymous with. The Snow Lodge consists of a supper club and lounge in addition to the courtyard of the St. Regis, where their winter concert series takes place.

