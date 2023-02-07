Purina Pro Plan, PetSmart to Launch TV Spot During The Big Game Celebrating Active Dogs, Epic Adventures

New 30-second commercial to air in five markets, on streaming and digital platforms on Sunday, Feb. 12

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether getting us outdoors for a walk around the block or an epic hike, there are no better companions for life's adventures than our four-legged family members. This Sunday, Purina Pro Plan and PetSmart will celebrate the unsung athletes in our lives who keep us active and adventurous – our dogs – with a new 30-second TV spot that will air during the Big Game in five markets: Miami, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego and St. Louis, and streaming on Fox.com and YouTube.

While dogs are no strangers to TV ads during the Big Game, pet industry leaders Pro Plan and PetSmart have come together for the first time to celebrate the energy and excitement active dogs and their humans share, while highlighting how fine-tuned nutrition helps keep dogs strong and energized for a lifetime of adventure.

"Who better than Pro Plan and PetSmart to shine a light on the incredible dogs who are often the true athletes in the family," said Eric Willis, Chief Marketing Officer at Purina. "Pro Plan is proud to fuel dogs to perform at their best and conquer some of life's biggest adventures with their favorite people every day of the year."

"Ensuring pets and pet parents alike have the perfect products they need for adventure and to stay active together is one of the many 'anythings' we'll do for pets," says PetSmart Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Will Smith. "We show up in big ways and across the full customer journey with our Anything for Pets promise, and our work with Purina Pro Plan on this ad is a testament to the heights we'll climb to bring pets and people closer together."

The TV spot precedes a new campaign celebrating the active dogs who bring out the athlete in all of us. Pro Plan will be serving up another big announcement soon as it continues its mission of fueling dogs' active and adventurous lives.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

