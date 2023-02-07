RDI Technologies Brings Route-based Motion Amplification® Vibration Analysis to Industrial Operations

New Iris Explorer ™ Adds Motion Amplification to Boston Dynamics' Spot® Payload Offering

KNOXVILLE, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RDI Technologies, a global leader in Motion Amplification vibration analysis solutions, is bringing RDI Technologies' Motion Amplification technology to Boston Dynamics' mobile robot, Spot.

RDI Iris Explorer™ Spot® Spot Payload (PRNewswire)

The new camera-based solution, Iris Explorer payload for Spot, will combine the mobility and automation of Spot with vibration analysis Motion Amplification technology. This allows industrial customers to take next-generation vibration analysis right to the asset in even the most remote or hazardous environments. The Iris Explorer robotic route-based vibration analysis solution means customers can perform high volume, highly repeatable autonomous route-based vibration analysis with reduced risk and increased efficiency.

"Our integration with Boston Dynamics creates significant opportunities to transform asset heavy industries," says Jeff Hay, CEO RDI Technologies. "Vibration analysis is a high value part of every asset maintenance program. In bringing together industry leading vibration analysis and robotics in RDI's Iris Explorer Spot payload, we're providing critical tools to address challenging business problems – increasing safety and productivity while improving operations and assets in complex industrial environments. We're already seeing customers gain more value from the unique pairing of Motion Amplification technology with Spot's agility and teleoperation capabilities."

The Iris Explorer payload is driven by RDI's Motion Amplification technology. Measuring deflection, displacement, movement, and vibration not visible to the human eye, Motion Amplification technology turns every pixel in the camera's view into a sensor capable of measuring vibration or movement with high levels of accuracy. It provides instant visual imagery of hard to detect faults like misalignment, bending, soft foot and separation, along with trending capability of vibration readings for monitoring of chronic or emergent issues.

Active condition monitoring is time-consuming, meticulous work; if rushed or done improperly, data has little value and entire routes must be redone. Industrial operations benefit from Iris Explorer's Automated Feature Finding which provides the ability to repeatedly and easily capture the exact same image data every time, across every route, for every asset, and in any environment, as often as needed.

The Iris Explorer payload captures full field of view of an asset and allows for conditional, automated data triggers. This means customers experience full data flexibility, allowing them to focus on the most relevant data, without the need to repeat routes, which is a common problem in asset maintenance. Combined with Spot, route-based operations become seamlessly automated and can be remotely monitored. Customers can apply the same observation protocols on the thousandth inspection as it was programmed to do on the first, without human bias while controlling and performing routes remotely across plants, sites, or different regions.

For manufacturing, power and utility generation, mining, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear customers who want to maintain peak performance of their assets, while reducing risk and maintaining compliance, the Iris Explorer Spot payload allows users to cover more assets in a fraction of the time, allowing for more asset coverage while acquiring more diverse and consistent data at reduced human risk.

About RDI Technologies®

As a leading global vibration technology and visualization solutions innovator, RDI Technologies enables reliability and test and measure programs to make faster, safer, and more informed decisions through intelligent vibration equipment, data analytics, robotics, and services, driven by its proprietary Motion Amplification® technology platform. With 200 years of reliability and test and measure industry experience, RDI Technologies helps clients in more than 60 countries and 40 industries gain greater speed to insight while reducing risk and cost. Over 700 corporate and government global customers including Google, Nissan, Duke Energy, Newmont, Amazon, Chevron, and US Navy rely on RDI's breakthrough Motion Amplification® platform to see and measure motion previously impossible to visualize by contacting sensors.

For more information follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram, and YouTube for the latest news, or visit our website www.rditechnologies.com .

Contact:

Teri Voss

865-606-1080

RDI Technologies, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RDI Technologies