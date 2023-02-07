Service Express Welcomes New Chief Information Officer Nick Ockwell

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, the leading provider of data center solutions and support, welcomes Nick Ockwell as Chief Information Officer. As CIO, Ockwell will focus on developing the company's global IT strategy.

Nick Ockwell, Chief Information Officer, Service Express (PRNewswire)

Ockwell has over 30 years of experience in global IT leadership, organizational transformation, defining IT strategies and leading companies to meet significant change and growth objectives.

"I'm thrilled to announce the addition of Nick to our executive team," said Ron Alvesteffer, President & CEO of Service Express. "Nick brings the right experience and a track record of developing and transforming teams by focusing on people, processes, and technology. Nick will be instrumental in helping us expand our global footprint while creating the best experience for our customers, partners and employees."

Before joining Service Express, Ockwell held CIO roles at Solifi, Ally Financial Services and Exeter Finance, where he led significant IT transformation initiatives to support rapidly growing companies.

"Service Express' people-first philosophy was one of the many reasons why I decided to join the leadership team," said Ockwell. "Many companies say they care about people; the difference at Service Express is that you see people truly living and breathing it every day. I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise to build momentum as we expand into Europe and bring end-to-end solutions to our customers around the world."

About Service Express

Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance, hybrid cloud, managed infrastructure services, hardware solutions and more. Companies around the globe trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. Service Express' flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, helps IT teams automate support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

