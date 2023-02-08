Corelight Expands Partnership with CrowdStrike to Provide Network Detection and Response Technology for CrowdStrike Services

CrowdStrike's industry-leading incident response and professional services teams to leverage Corelight's Open NDR solutions to disrupt advanced attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , the leader in open network detection and response (NDR), today announced it has expanded its partnership with CrowdStrike , a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. Under the agreement, CrowdStrike will have the ability to deploy Corelight NDR technology in customer engagements when delivering Incident Response , Compromise Assessment , and Network Security Monitoring services.

Corelight, the leading provider of the most powerful network traffic analysis (NTA) solutions for cybersecurity (PRNewsfoto/Corelight) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to enter into this expanded partnership with CrowdStrike, a brand that's trusted and respected throughout the security space," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "We share a passion for using evidence to help customers find and disrupt advanced attacks, and we are excited about delivering this benefit to customers."

CrowdStrike Services will have the ability to leverage Corelight's NDR solution to enhance visibility, accelerate investigations, expand threat hunting, and understand the mechanism of advanced attacks across the full spectrum of endpoints, cloud platforms and the network – including unmanaged devices.

CrowdStrike Services delivers industry-leading incident response, technical assessments, training, and advisory services that help organizations prepare to defend against advanced threats, respond to widespread attacks, and enhance cybersecurity practices and controls. Harnessing the power of the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, Services help protect critical areas of enterprise risk and hunt for threats using adversary-focused cyber threat intelligence to identify, track and prevent attacks from impacting our customer's business and brand.

"Corelight is a natural and highly complementary technology partner," said Thomas Etheridge, chief global professional services officer at CrowdStrike. "Better security outcomes require world-class and timely data. Because Corelight also seamlessly integrates with a range of CrowdStrike products, including CrowdStrike Falcon XDR and CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, our mutual customers can hunt for unknown attacks, close visibility gaps, and even disrupt future threats faster by seeing everything that matters on the network – including unmanaged endpoints and IoT devices."

The agreement is the latest evidence of ongoing collaboration between the two companies: CrowdStrike's Falcon Fund is an investor in Corelight , and CrowdStrike was recently named Corelight's Apex Awards Alliance Partner of the Year for Innovation .

About Corelight

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence that security teams use to proactively hunt for threats, accelerate response to incidents, gain complete network visibility and create powerful analytics. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc .

