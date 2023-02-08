THE TEAM BEHIND THE STOCKER STREET CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF THE PAN AFRICAN FILM FESTIVAL FOR OPENING NIGHT FESTIVITIES

4S Bay Partners Readies to Celebrate Black Culture at America's Largest and Most Prestigious Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team helming the redevelopment of the Stocker Street Creative (SSC) project in Baldwin Hills is excited to announce a return to its platinum sponsorship for the opening night festivities of the 31st annual Pan African Film Festival (PAFF). For a second year in a row, 4S Bay Partners LLC, based in Chicago, along with its Los Angeles-based project development consulting team, Pantheon Business Consulting LLC, readies to kick off a memorable night of Black culture at PAFF in a global celebration of Pan African culture during Black History Month.

Jessica Sarowitz, founder of 4S Bay Partners, is the woman re-defining the landscape of LA's creative community through philanthropy, filmmaking and social impact investing with the Stocker Street Creative redevelopment project in Los Angeles. (PRNewswire)

For opening night, the festival will premiere CHEVALIER at 7 p.m. on February 9, 2023 at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles. Directed by Stephen Williams, the film is inspired by the incredible story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Except for opening night festivities, screenings will be held at the Cinemark 15 Theatres, located at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (The theatre is situated on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard.)



Jessica Sarowitz is the woman behind SSC, set to re-define the landscape of LA's creative community through philanthropy, filmmaking and social impact investing. "As a multi-racial woman of color, an immigrant, and a social impact investor, I am committed to projects that help level the playing field by providing economic development and growth to underserved communities around the country," she said. This year, Sarowitz will be screening two powerful films at PAFF where she serves as executive producer – that is, IMAGINING THE INDIAN and WITH THIS LIGHT – under her shingle, Miraflores Films LLC.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2023 | 6:30 p.m. private screening for media and panel discussion to follow

CINEMARK15 AT PAN AFRICAN FILM FESTIVAL

IMAGINING THE INDIAN | Runtime: 95 minutes | Movie synopsis

"IMAGINING THE INDIAN: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting" is a feature-length documentary film, which examines the movement to eliminate the use of Native American slurs, names, logos, images and gestures that many Indigenous people and their allies find demeaning and offensive. The film investigates the impact of caricatures, such as Chief Wahoo, the cartoonish logo of the Cleveland Indians; gestures like the "tomahawk chop" of the Atlanta Braves; and sports teams branding and epithets like the former name of Washington NFL team, "Redskins;" and its effect on the Native American community, the sports community and society in general. Co-directed by Aviva Kempner and Ben West, IMAGINING THE INDIAN has been making the film festival circuit throughout the country, advocating for the end of the appropriation of Native American culture. For more information, visit ImaginingTheIndian.org. Please note: This is a private screening for media and invited guests only.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2023 | 6:30 p.m. screening and panel discussion to follow

CINEMARK15 AT PAN AFRICAN FILM FESTIVAL

WITH THIS LIGHT | Runtime: 87 minutes | Movie synopsis

WITH THIS LIGHT follows Franciscan nun, Sister María Rosa Leggol, who for more than 70 years, helped more than 80,000 Honduran children escape abject poverty. Even into her 90s, as economic pressures intensified and gang violence threatened the very fabric of Honduran life, Sister Leggol never slowed down. At the age of 93, Sister Leggol tragically died in October 2020 after contracting COVID-19, but her legacy lives on. Co-directed by Nicole Bernardi-Reiss and Laura Bermudez, WITH THIS LIGHT follows two young women in Sister Leggol's programs as they try to navigate the uncertainty and dangers of modern Honduras. The doc made its world premiere at the 2022 Austin Film Festival, winning the Documentary Feature Jury Award. In addition, the film was screened with the Embassy of the Argentine Republic to Italy, and producers were granted a private audience with Pope Francis. For more information, visit WithThisLight.com

For tickets, visit https://paffreimagined23.eventive.org/films/63ba4f54c7d8790036f48e86

"I am humbled to bring such impactful storytelling to the big screen for diverse audiences at the Pan African Film Festival," said Sarowitz. "As we shed light on various issues impacting BIPOC communities, I hope the films will inspire social responsibility, raise awareness and serve as a call to action."

Along with these powerful screenings, Sarowitz and 4SBay in conjunction with Pantheon Business Consulting will be inviting film goers to the Stocker Street Creative Gallery, an immersive salon where visitors and community members can view and share their thoughts on the direction of the SSC project. In addition, a variety of panel discussions will be held in the Stocker Street Creative Gallery, addressing topics such as schematic design, certified studio sustainability tax credit elements, negotiations and intellectual property and virtual production. The gallery will also feature the panel -- "John Singleton …The Legacy Continues: Navigating Film Production from Script to Screen" to encourage and ignite emerging Black filmmakers by providing them with the support and resources to create an original and innovative film that echoes the cultural contribution of Singleton's cinematic catalogue. During the run of PAFF, the SSC Gallery will be open to the public from February 9 through February 20, 2023.

PAFF is the largest Black film festival in the United States and one of the largest Black History Month cultural event in the nation, attracting local, national, and international audiences. It presents and showcases a broad spectrum of Black creative works, particularly those that reinforce positive images and help to destroy negative stereotypes of Africans and African Americans. Since 1992, PAFF has remained dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative expression. In addition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has designated PAFF as an official qualifying film festival for live action and animation short films.

By sponsoring PAFF, it gives 4S Bay Partners the perfect opportunity to introduce SSC to the entertainment and creative community. There is a synergy between the missions of both 4S Bay Partners and PAFF, which serve to amplify creative voices in underserved communities. Through the years, PAFF has stood as a pillar in the diverse Black community, welcoming filmmakers from across the world to showcase their pride, their voices, and their unique stories.

"For 30 years, the Pan African Film Festival has been plugged into Black culture and has not only given Black creatives a platform to showcase their impressive work, but also, a seat at the table in reaching Hollywood and Nollywood," said Stanley Washington, CEO of Pantheon Business Consulting. "We are excited to support PAFF for the second consecutive year to showcase our SSC design concept and host engaging industry panel discussions, garnering input and comments on the design of the project campus, along with insights into the creative industry ecosystem."

"This partnership with SSC and PAFF is important for the African American community and the entertainment industry. SSC is building a state-of the-art creative space in the heart of Los Angeles' Black creative community where Black creatives can tell their stories authentically. And PAFF believes film and art can lead to a better understanding, and foster communication between people of diverse cultures, races and ethnicities in an entertaining way while serving as a vehicle to initiate dialogue on the important issues of our times," said Marc Brogdon, head of marketing at PAFF.

ABOUT STOCKER STREET CREATIVE PROJECT (SSC)

The vision of SSC is to create a community-focused creative campus, consisting of entertainment, technology, and TV/film production studios. 4S Bay Partners has assembled a local diverse African American project team, comprised of development and design experts from within the community, that is working to make SSC one of the most innovative and exciting projects "reimagining" the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Boulevard Corridor. The plan is to remodel, construct, and transform a 5.12 acre block along Stocker Street, which currently consists of medical, nonprofit, and office buildings with the addresses of 3731-3761 and 3701.

With its proximity to Leimert Park, the SSC development will become a centerpiece in an area of South Los Angeles that is considered the center of the community's creative economy and African American entertainment culture. Upon its anticipated completion in 2024, SSC will be one of the first redevelopment projects of this magnitude in the Los Angeles area. Visit www.stockerstreetcreative.com

#StockerStreetCreative

ABOUT 4S BAY PARTNERS LLC

Funding for the SSC is made possible through the investment of 4S Bay Partners LLC, a single-family office that strives to eliminate prejudice and the inequities of our society. 4S Bay partners with communities near and far to create economic opportunities and amplify the storytelling of marginalized communities. 4S Bay achieves its mission by deploying creative private capital investments. For more information, visit www.4Sbay.com

ABOUT PANTHEON BUSINESS CONSULTING LLC

Pantheon Business Consulting provides strategic project development, advisory and leadership services designed to increase economic growth through new and innovative partnerships. The firm works to foster opportunities that increase economic development within underserved communities, and that serve to drive new and sustainable revitalization within communities of color in key growth sectors including entertainment, technology and financial services. For more information, visit www.PantheonConsultants.com

