AM GENERAL AWARDED 5-YEAR, JOINT LIGHT TACTICAL VEHICLE (JLTV) FAMILY OF VEHICLES RECOMPETE CONTRACT

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Contracting Command Detroit Arsenal today awarded leading global military mobility solutions provider, AM General, a 5-year (plus 5-year option) contract to manufacture an estimated 20,000 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) along with approximately 10,000 trailers and includes implementation of technology enhancements for delivery to the US Armed Forces.

AM General is honored to receive the JLTV contract and continue their strong partnership with the US Armed Forces.

"We are humbled and honored to receive this contract and continue our strong partnership with the US Armed Forces. The effort that we put into our winning proposal is testament to our commitment to serve those who serve to protect us," said Jim Cannon, AM General President and CEO. "It was with the Warfighters in mind that we set out to not only demonstrate our world-class manufacturing capabilities, but also to integrate innovative solutions into the JLTV so they receive the best product for their mission."

AM General is well positioned to evolve next generation JLTVs to meet mission demands across the full range of military operations. The company's core capability of Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) development and production, coupled with their R.I.D.E (Responsive, Integrity, Dynamic, Excellence) values and culture, ensure that the end user is well equipped and supported on the battlefield. Further, AM General combines unmatched (LTV) program experience with proven transformative commercial manufacturing initiatives, like their Smart Factory, Automated Guided Vehicle System (AGV), Radio Frequency Identification/Global Positioning System (RFID/GPS) traceability, and rigorous International Automotive Task Force (IATF) 16949 certified Quality Management System (QMS) standards to produce and deliver JLTVs equipped with technical enhancements that surpass requirements. Some of the JLTV technology enhancements include enhanced corrosion protection and improved fuel efficiency in addition to continuous developments for an updated Next Generation Vehicle Architecture.

The JLTV will be produced in a dedicated, military production facility at their 96-acre Mishawaka Manufacturing Campus (MMC) in Indiana. MMC features an onsite test track where JLTVs will undergo testing in a dynamic operating environment. These dedicated facilities underpin the company's readiness to execute a smooth transition for JLTV production, quality testing, and delivery. Deliveries are expected to begin 17 months after contract award.

About AM General

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Their global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions them to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on their long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. AM General's innovative spirit delivers advanced, rugged, resilient, and dependable mobility solutions that will move you. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), the next-generation HUMVEE Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is ready now. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com .

