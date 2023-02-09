Better Trucks and Shipium Partner for Faster, Technology-Driven E-commerce Delivery

Partnership gives Shipium customers access to Better Trucks' connected delivery network.

CHICAGO and SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Trucks, a technology-driven logistics firm focused on rapid parcel delivery, today announced a partnership with Shipium, the premier enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce retailers, brands, and 3PLs.

Shipium is a technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve “the Prime problem” for companies facing heightened customer expectations. (PRNewswire)

Better Trucks is a regional, last-mile parcel carrier with a focus on rapid-residential deliveries. The firm leverages a modern technology stack and interconnected network to drive faster delivery times, better end-to-end visibility into the lifecycle of each and every parcel, and more responsive, one-to-one customer service.

"There is no question that faster shipping options at a lower cost are now central to how modern operators plan out their network," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "They need modern carriers like Better Trucks to make that strategy a reality. We are excited to be the premier enterprise platform where shippers can get easier and faster access to Better Trucks' services."

Shipium is the leading e-commerce shipping platform that helps retailers solve "the Prime problem" by modernizing their shipping software stack. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a business priority. Most customers transition from single-threading a national carrier to utilizing 6 carriers, on average, in their first quarter of using Shipium.

"Consumer expectations around delivery are unwavering, and e-commerce shippers need partners like Better Trucks to improve speed, accuracy, and costs in order to meet those demands," said Andy Whiting, Co-founder and CEO of Better Trucks. "But all too often, their shipping technology lets them down. They need a modern solution like Shipium to improve time-to-value and diversify carriers."

The partnership is a natural fit for businesses looking to improve their last-mile performance. Combined, the two firms make next-day and two-day delivery a regular option while reducing the costs associated with faster shipping outcomes.

ABOUT BETTER TRUCKS

Better Trucks is a technology-driven, last-mile delivery carrier built for the now-or-never economy. Founded in 2019, it delivers a better experience for retailers, e-commerce firms, and fulfillment centers to ship parcels faster with better communication and better value.

Specializing in next-day and two-day deliveries, Better Trucks sorts and labels packages within its strategically-placed warehouses and delivers them through its extensive driver network. Visit bettertrucks.com.

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is the premium enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise they can keep with accurate delivery dates, then keep the promise that they made with modern shipping software. Learn more at shipium.com.

