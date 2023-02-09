Branch Launches Condo Insurance to Strengthen Its Bundled Offering

Piloting in Ohio, the Home and Auto Insurer Is Rolling Out Its New Condo Product As It Expands Nationally

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch ®, a full-stack insurance company that uses data, technology, and automation to make home and auto insurance simpler to buy and less expensive, announced it has launched condo insurance, expanding its list of instantly bindable products. Condo joins Branch's existing arsenal of home, auto, renters, and umbrella insurance, and will be rolled out across Branch's available states in the coming months starting in Ohio.

Branch revolutionized the insurance-buying experience, requiring consumers to enter just a name and address to see an instant price for bundled home and auto insurance. According to the National Association of Realtors, more than 10% of existing home sales in the last 3 years were condos. By adding a condo product, Branch extends its instant bundling capability to millions more homeowners.

"Bundling has always been at the core of what Branch can do, so we're thrilled to offer another product to help consumers quickly and easily bundle their insurance," said Branch cofounder and CEO Steve Lekas. "By enabling more people to access Branch's bundle, and the deep savings that come with it, we're taking meaningful steps towards our mission of getting more people insured."

The addition of a condo product brings immense value to Branch's rapidly-growing independent agency channel, enabling Branch-appointed agents to better serve their customer's insurance needs. Additionally, expanding its product offerings creates a more seamless embedded experience that Branch's partners are looking for. Consumers can also instantly purchase condo insurance on the Branch website using just a few pieces of information and easily bundle with their auto insurance.

"Alongside our instant online bundling capability, we're eager to sell condo insurance through our partners in the mortgage, auto, and home security industries, as well as through our network of trusted independent agents," said Lekas. "Being able to offer a comprehensive list of coverages across multiple distribution channels allows us to better serve consumers wherever they shop for insurance."

About Branch

Branch is home and auto insurance that's simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping consumers bundle their home and auto insurance with ease. Built as a reciprocal exchange, the Branch Insurance Exchange taps into the power of community to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch is a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation committed to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, and accountability.

Branch was launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange, Everspan Insurance Company, and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC). To learn more, visit Branch.com .

