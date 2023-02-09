Firestarter, CohnCollab Announce Partnership

Collaboration to expand sponsorship and brand-building opportunities to high school, college, and professional athletes and coaches

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally-recognized athlete brand-building firm Firestarter announces a formal partnership with Pittsburgh-based sponsorship sales and consulting agency CohnCollab. The collaboration allows both firms to provide their high school, college, and professional athlete and coaches clients with seamless marketing, public relations, events, and sponsorship services.

Helping my athlete clients holistically build their brand is vital. A critical piece of that growth is sponsorships.

"In the age of name, image, and likeness (NIL), helping my clients holistically build their brand is vital – and a critical piece of that growth is sponsorships," said Firestarter Founder and CEO Frances Reimers. "Partnering with CohnCollab will provide my high school, college, and professional athlete clients in the DMV, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and beyond more opportunities in real-time."

Added CohnCollab Founder and CEO Aaron Cohn, "A number of our clients have asked about getting more involved with NIL and athlete-led cause marketing. Working with Firestarter provides our partners access to an expert brand consultant and a client base to navigate new opportunities."

ABOUT FIRESTARTER

Founded in 2016 by award-winning personal brand consultant, Frances Reimers, Firestarter builds the brands of athletes and coaches through strategic marketing and public relations campaigns and events. Some of Firestarter's clients include Aaron Donald's AD99 Solutions Foundation, NY Giants offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise and his Wise Up Foundation, the Denver Nuggets, the Washington Commanders, the Las Vegas Raiders and many high school and collegiate players, teams, and organizations. To learn more, visit www.yourfirestarter.com.

ABOUT COHNCOLLAB

Created in 2020, CohnCollab works with its partners to boost revenue through intellectual property (IP) rights, inventory and community partnerships, while maintaining brand integrity. Founder and CEO Aaron Cohn leverages his more than 20 year's experience leading corporate partnership sales and service teams to provide clients with turnkey sponsorship solutions. CohnCollab currently supports notable clients such as former MLB All-Star Sean Casey, The American Cornhole Organization, Knights Esports, and The St James. To learn more, visit https://www.aaroncohncollab.com/ .

