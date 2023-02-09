First Premier Pickleball Facility Launches Nationally

Looking for Dreamers and Doers

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom is the first dedicated indoor pickleball facility, with a proven successful working model, to offer franchises.

"We all know how fun pickleball is. What's not fun is waiting for a court, playing in the heat or cold with the sun in your eyes, and having the wind affect your game. We've solved all those problems in Arizona. Now we're exporting it, first to the rest of the country… then the world."

– Ace Rodrigues, Founder & CEO of Pickleball Kingdom

The idea for Pickleball Kingdom was birthed on a dirty public court, while Ace and his friends were standing in the sun waiting to get onto a court on a windy day.

From idea to conception, Pickleball Kingdom has been around for two years. It took a year to build out their model and flagship facility in Chandler, AZ. Since the indoor facility has been opened, Ace and his team have been gathering data on what to do and what not to do and compiling it in a 120 plus page operations manual that they call, "The Keys to the Kingdom."

"It would have been irresponsible of us to have launched franchising earlier. Indoor pickleball is a brand-new industry. It's not a gym, it's not a giant playground. There was so much to learn and mistakes needed to be made and fixed. The heavy lifting is done. I didn't want franchisees paying us while we were still figuring it out. That learning curve happened on our dime. Now we're ready to bring Pickleball Kingdoms to cities everywhere across the country."

– Ace Rodrigues

As industry veterans know, a franchise opportunity needs five elements to enhance its chances for success. First, there needs to be a market that desires the product or service. Second, it needs a working proof of concept. Third, it takes a vision and plan for a path forward. Fourth, industry specific knowledge is needed. And fifth, the team needs franchising experience. Pickleball Kingdom checks all the boxes.

Pickleball Kingdom's Leadership Team is loaded with experience. A serial entrepreneur, Ace Rodrigues has been running companies since his early 20's. The Kingdom's Leadership Team includes:

Jon Brovitz has over 20 years in the franchising industry as a large multi-unit franchisee with Massage Envy and Amazing Lash. He is also an investor and advisor to the franchisor, Scissors and Scotch.

David Haynie is a professional pickleball player and coach. Originally from Puyallup, Washington, he has been playing pickleball for over 40 years. David's Pickleball World Ranking reached as high as 11th in the world. David is the head pro and general manager of Pickleball Kingdom in Chandler.

Steve Holmes built a business that served the staffing needs for franchisees and franchisors for over 30 years. Steve took his company public on the NASDAQ.

"Our Team is both fans and ambassadors of the great sport of pickleball. One of our core beliefs is, 'Life is better with pickleball.' If players want a free introductory lesson, courts without waiting, or a better environment to play in, there will soon be a Pickleball Kingdom nearby. We're now on an all-out talent hunt to find teammates who want to bring the Kingdom home to their cities." - Ace Rodrigues

For more information on Pickleball Kingdom, Franchising, or media requests visit:

www.PickleballKingdom.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom