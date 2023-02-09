Planful Announces the Winners of the 2022 Partner Awards

Awards Program Honors Planful Partners for Excellence in Sales, Implementation Quality, and Delivering Exceptional Value to Mutual Customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced the winners of its 2022 Partner Awards, honoring partners for excellence in sales, implementation quality, and delivering exceptional value to mutual customers. These recognitions come on the heels of Planful announcing record profitable growth in 2022, fueled by excellence in the company's global partner ecosystem.

2022 Partner Awards Winners

Planful selects the winners of the Partner Awards program to recognize specific contributions made by its partners. The Strategic Partner of the Year award honors partners who have made a significant investment in creating an integrated solution that Planful and the partner can jointly bring to market. Partner of the Year winners excel in all facets of being a Planful partner, including outstanding performances across sales, implementation and customer success. Solution Implementer of the Year delivers exceptional implementation quality to Planful customers so that mutual end users can maximize their investment in Planful. Rising Star of the Year award winners are new partners who have made an outstanding contribution in their first year as a Planful partner.

The 2022 winners for each category are:

"All of this year's Partner award winners have made distinct contributions to the success of our mutual customers over the past year," said Kimberly Simms, Chief Customer Officer at Planful. "We appreciate each partner's energy and their efforts to help our customers find the financial performance management solution they need. We're proud to recognize our partners for their excellence and congratulate each winner on this achievement."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,300 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com.

