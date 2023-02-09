RENUVION® COSMETIC NECK LAXITY PROCEDURE TO BE FEATURED ON 'THE BALANCING ACT' TALK SHOW ON LIFETIME® FEBRUARY 13

Episode to Feature Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Charles J. Galanis Performing Renuvion's Minimally Invasive Neck Procedure on Patient

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX), the manufacturer of the proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that "The Balancing Act'' television show on Lifetime® will broadcast a segment nationally on the Renuvion neck laxity procedure on Monday, February 13, at 7:30am (ET/PT).

The story will feature video footage of the minimally invasive, one-hour neck procedure performed by double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Charles J. Galanis, of Galanis Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA, on patient Shelley C., a 56-year-old mother of two from Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. An in-studio interview by the show's co-host, Montel Williams, with Dr. Galanis will occur to discuss this revolutionary procedure with Renuvion to correct a sagging 'turkey neck' and reveal the "astounding" results on air.

Now in its 20th season, "The Balancing Act" is a daily talk show that airs weekday mornings on Lifetime and targets women who do-it-all. The show aspires to provide its audience with helpful tips and tricks to guide them through parenting, personal and work lives. Co-hosts Montel Williams, Olga Villaverde, Julie Moran and Chef Ralph Pagano discuss topics that help women find balance between home and family, work and relationships. Each day's episode has a different theme -- Mondays are focused on self-improvement.

The only minimally invasive product cleared by the FDA to improve the appearance of loose skin on the neck and chin, Renuvion offers patients a cost-effective and minimal downtime option. The results reveal a more contoured appearance, including a tauter neckline with smoother skin, and the results will continue to improve over time. Renuvion is fast becoming a hot topic in media surrounding plastic surgery; it was also recently featured in the hit E! television series "Botched" as well as The Learning Channel (TLC) series "Awake Surgery" for cosmetic procedures.

"I've always been physically fit and healthy but started noticing that my neck looks droopy in pictures," said Shelley. "I started researching various treatments other than plastic surgery with the hopes of finding something that was minimally invasive, and that's how I found out about Renuvion. I saw that Dr. Galanis has been doing this for quite a while, so upon consulting with him and seeing his patient results, I knew this procedure would be the ideal way for me to go".

"Shelly's a great candidate for Renuvion because she exhibits some of those early signs of aging when people have a little bit of that skin that's getting lax along the jowls and the neck area," said Dr. Galanis. "She's interested in something that provides more of a natural aesthetic in terms of an outcome. Nothing that's too drastic or too pulled like you might see with a facelift. And she's at that age where it's an appropriate bridge prior to going under the knife for a surgical option."

"The reason I like Renuvion for my patients is that for years we've been looking in the world of plastic surgery at ways to deliver results without putting people under the knife," said Dr. Galanis. "There's really been a strong push towards what we call minimally invasive techniques, and anytime we can capture a population and maybe spare them surgery that's where something like Renuvion is perfect. It fills the need to give people something as a means of contracting the tissue without the surgical excisions."

The Renuvion segment will re-run on "The Balancing Act" on Lifetime on February 21 and then have multiple re-broadcasts in syndication throughout 2023.

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® and J-Plasma® offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

About The Balancing Act :

The Balancing Act is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime® and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

