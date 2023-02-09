ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS® AIMS FOR NEW HEIGHTS OF ENRICHED LIVING WITH THE ELEGANT ROSEWOOD RESIDENCES TURTLE CREEK IN DALLAS

The fifth standalone residential development from Rosewood pays tribute to the brand's birthplace with a design that embraces the destination's unique history and natural beauty.

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Creek, Dallas, is where the Rosewood story began. A peaceful, walkable neighborhood surrounded by grand parks and close to Dallas's most celebrated sites, it's not only one of the most coveted residential communities in the country, but also home to the brand's first property: the iconic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Now, the globally-recognized leader in luxury lifestyle returns to the neighborhood with a landmark new offering, Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek, a standalone residential development that will set a new standard for high-rise living in Dallas's metropolitan landscape.

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek - Amenity Rendering (PRNewswire)

The new 17-story tower, which combines Beaux-arts inspired elegance with a wealth of outstanding amenities, will comprise approximately 46 residences offering effortless luxury in a setting that's perfectly appointed for experiencing everything Dallas has to offer. Developed by One Turtle Creek to reflect the best of this dynamic city, the property is scheduled for completion in early 2025, with sales to commence in 2023.

The Location

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek occupies a prime location in Dallas's Turtle Creek Corridor, a historic neighborhood nicknamed "Dallas's Front Yard". Nestled between fine parks and close to the Katy Trail, it's a secluded but enviably connected destination just minutes away from the beloved neighborhoods of Highland Park, Uptown and Downtown. Thanks to its peaceful ambience, it has been favored as an exclusive residential enclave throughout the 20th century, and boasts many fine examples of modern and contemporary architecture.

The Design

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek reflects Rosewood's A Sense of Place™ philosophy by embracing Turtle Creek's beautiful setting and illustrious history in its architecture and design. The building, masterminded by Chicago-based architect Lucien Lagrange, offers a contemporary spin on the Beaux-arts inspired American architecture of the early 20th century, welcoming residents and their guests at its base with an elegant arched entryway before soaring upwards to embrace the sky with its asymmetric summit. Balancing the artful with the approachable, the tower will showcase Lagrange's sophisticated style and singular approach to craftsmanship, dimension and detail. Ranging from approximately 2,000 to 6,380 square feet, with the option to combine units for an even more spacious abode, each light-filled residence will make the most of the surrounding area through distinctive architectural detailing. Of note will be the ceiling-height windows, stretching from ten to over twelve feet tall, that offer immersive city or park views. Interior schemes from renowned designer Dan Fink will continue to draw upon the colors, tones and quality of light along Turtle Creek's nature-filled waterway to create harmonious living spaces that complement the building's striking neoclassical sensibility. Fink's canvas will further include the building's many shared spaces, which will balance luxurious materials with a mix of feminine and masculine tones to create a harmony between the classical and the modern.

The Lifestyle

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek has been conceived with the highest standards of enriched living in mind. Its wealth of exclusive amenities includes a rooftop oasis complete with an infinity pool and lounge, each boasting spectacular views of the Dallas skyline; a landscaped garden for intimate gatherings and events, and a fitness center, library, and private dining room spaces. The building will further feature a first floor lounge, full time concierge, and valet. Pet friendly offerings, meanwhile, include a dedicated dog park, pet spa, and garden. As hospitality is a defining factor of the Rosewood experience, residents will also benefit from round the clock support from a dedicated Rosewood Residential Team. This group of experts with deep knowledge of the area will manage all aspects of the Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek experience to provide residents with a wide range of additional services.

A Tribute to Turtle Creek

"Given the symbolic significance Dallas holds for us at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, we are thrilled to be bringing our residential concept to this market," said Brad Berry, Vice President of Global Residential Development at Rosewood Hotel Group. "Planting the Rosewood Residences flag in the same neighborhood as our very first hotel is a great moment for us as we continue to grow our footprint. But, of course, Turtle Creek is a special setting in its own right, and I think these one-of-a-kind residences embrace the area's natural beauty, rich history and incredible location, and will provide residents with an unrivaled quality of life in Dallas."

"With this project, we are realizing our vision of bringing timeless architecture together with exceptional service in the upscale residential neighborhood of Turtle Creek," says developer Preston Cheng of One Turtle Creek. "This hasn't been done before in Dallas, and to do so with Rosewood, renowned architect Lucien Lagrange, and AD100 interior designer Dan Fink, adds another level of excitement."

For more information about Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek, please visit www.residencesturtlecreek.com.

About Rosewood Residences

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek is the latest project to join Rosewood's ambitious pipeline of residential developments set to be unveiled over the next few years. By continuing to invest in this growing business segment, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is building upon its passion for delivering distinctive, localized and truly superlative living experiences to discerning individuals across the globe, with a focus on development in both resort and cosmopolitan destinations in the United States and internationally. The announcement of the property follows those for other standalone Rosewood Residences including Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, Rosewood Residences Naples, Rosewood Residences Kamala and Rosewood Residences Lido Key, as well as mixed-use projects including Rosewood Residences Miami Beach.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages a global collection of 30 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 18 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

About One Turtle Creek

One Turtle Creek is a partnership of USA Infrastructure Investments and SVAG. USAII is a residential and commercial development company based in Dallas, active in Texas, California, and Hawaii. USAII and its affiliates have developed over $1 Billion in commercial developments across more than 20 cities in the United States. USAII has a tradition of design excellence and recently co-developed an award-winning residential high-rise, a multi-year best-selling master-plan community, and over 15,000 units of multi-family apartment projects and high-rise offices.

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek - Entrance Rendering (PRNewswire)

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek - Crown Rendering (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Rosewood Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

