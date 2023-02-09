SmartBug Media® Earns HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation

Leading Digital Agency Gained Designation in Recognition of Expertise in Delivering Customized HubSpot Training to Large Teams

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading full-service digital agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced it has earned the HubSpot Platform Enablement Accreditation .

This accreditation is a testament to the value we at SmartBug place on continued learning and operational excellence.

This company-wide designation from leading CRM platform HubSpot validates SmartBug's® success at driving higher user adoption rates through customized HubSpot training and management engagements. SmartBug was required to demonstrate aptitude in providing strategic and operational guidance, data-driven decision-making, training design and classroom management.

"Because the HubSpot platform is utilized more broadly across revenue teams, these organizations can rely on accreditations such as this Platform Enablement Accreditation to ensure they are being guided and trained by a solutions partner with seasoned professionals who deeply understand HubSpot and its user," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "This latest accreditation is a testament to the value we at SmartBug place on continued learning and operational excellence."

This accreditation required:

A team of five SmartBug employees who obtained a total of 31 certifications across them.

Two "artifacts" (documentation) from engagements with enterprise clients with at least 20 customer relationship management (CRM) users, including training plans (with customized training curriculum) and change management plans.

A 20-minute video for a hypothetical client that presents a hypothetical training and enablement plan.

Two Google Slides presentations for the hypothetical client.

A quiz for the hypothetical client training.

A reference from a client that has received onboarding and training from SmartBug.

"SmartBug has conducted HubSpot training since we first started working with HubSpot clients over a decade ago and started offering HubSpot onboarding, configuration and team training in November 2019," Chief Revenue Officer Stephanie Valenti said. "We have continued to offer configurations with training to a range of customers from small, local companies to large corporations who have multi-team and multi-hub implementations with many moving parts. This accreditation proves our success in all of the above."

With a growing number of partners, HubSpot accreditations enable individuals to search the marketplace to find partners with specific experience that is "certified" by HubSpot and enable HubSpot salespeople to match potential customers with partners that have proven themselves to be able to handle their needs. SmartBug has now earned all three currently offered HubSpot accreditations; the other two are Advanced HubSpot CRM Implementation Accreditation and HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized digital marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations, and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, marketing automation, revenue operations, email marketing, paid media, public relations and web development.

As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 38 states and six countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® awards and more than 30 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for six consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list four years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

