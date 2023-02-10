MYTHERESA CELEBRATES NEW YORK FASHION WEEK WITH COCKTAILS AT TEMPLE BAR

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Mytheresa hosted an intimate cocktail party in celebration of New York Fashion Week at Temple Bar, the iconic NoHo cocktail lounge.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed signature drinks served alongside miniature versions of Temple Bar favorites such as tomato grilled cheese, sliders, and French fries while listening to a lively DJ set by Nikki Kynard.

Please credit all images: Mytheresa x Temple Bar NYFW Event Photographer: Yvonne TNT, BFA Where: Temple Bar, New York, NY Download link to imagery: https://bfa.com/events/38239/share/mytheresa

Guests included:

Athena Calderone

Cass Dimicco

Charlotte Groeneveld

Coco Bassey

Devon Windsor

Joseph Altuzarra

Kristina O'Neill

Laura Brown

Laura Kim

Leandra Medine Cohen

Leone Hanne

Lily Chee

Liv Perez

Magnus Berger

Petra Flannery

Sarah Hoover

TINX (Christina Najjar)

Virginia Smith

Wes Gordon

Michael Kliger, CEO Mytheresa

Heather Kaminetsky, President North America

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €747.3 million GMV in fiscal year 2022 (+21.3% vs. FY21). (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

