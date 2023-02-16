CONTEXTURE STRENGTHENS PRESENCE IN TENNESSEE, ALABAMA, KENTUCKY, AND MISSISSIPPI WITH ACQUISITION OF COMMONWEALTH BLINDS & SHADES' NASHVILLE OPERATIONS

BOLSTERS POSITION AS LARGEST U.S. DISTRIBUTOR OF WINDOW SHADES AND ACOUSTIC SYSTEMS

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contexture has acquired the Tennessee division of Virginia-based Commonwealth Blinds & Shades, increasing its ability to service growing customer demand in Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi and across its 20-state service area. The deal strengthens Boston-based Contexture's position as the largest U.S. distributor of commercial window shades and acoustic systems and reinforces the company's commitment to improving building environments.

Brianna Goodwin, CEO of Contexture (PRNewswire)

This expansion builds on Contexture's support of our customers goal to optimizing building environments.

Commonwealth Blinds & Shades operations in Virginia, Maryland, North and South Carolina will continue to serve customers under that brand, while the Tennessee operations will now be branded Contexture.

"We've completed some of the most prestigious projects in the country," noted Jon Harrington, chief revenue officer of Contexture. He added, "Regardless of the scale, complexity, or unique project needs, we have unmatched experience throughout the design and build process. This expansion builds on Contexture's reputation of performance and our ability to support our customers in their goals of optimizing building environments to enhance occupant comfort."

Known as the top window shade and acoustic system provider throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern regions, the addition of the Tennessee-based operation affords Contexture the ability to increase capacity for installation and maintenance services across a growing geographic service area.

"We offer a full complement of services including design assistance, supply and install, and preventative maintenance programs," said Brianna Goodwin, president and chief executive officer of Contexture. She continued, "The addition of Commonwealth Blinds & Shades' talented personnel adds knowledgeable resources to support our growing customer base throughout the Southeast. I am excited to welcome them to the Contexture family."

"Our expert project management and installation capabilities in the Nashville area give Contexture a stronger foothold in these four states," said Commonwealth CEO Chris Witte. "Customers will continue to experience strong dedication to service while being introduced to additional products and services that Contexture delivers."

The acquisition follows the recent rebranding of Ver-Tex Construction to Contexture in 2022, representing a year of dramatic growth for the 37-year-old, certified woman-owned, family business. In November 2021, Ver-Tex acquired Florida-based Brambier's, one of the most prominent acoustic wall and ceiling system providers in the southeast region of the United States. In June 2022, the company launched a Mid-Atlantic division, adding Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, and the New York City metropolitan area to its service area.

About Contexture, Inc.

Contexture is the largest U.S. company to design and install tailored window treatment and acoustic systems, providing commercial building developers, architects, owner/operators, and general contractors control over factors such as daylight and lighting, acoustics, thermal properties, and aesthetics to create transformative energy-saving spaces, conducive to maximum occupant comfort, wellness, and productivity. Founded in 1985 and WBENC-certified since 2021, Contexture, Inc., is based in suburban Boston.

For more information, visit www.contextureUSA.com.

Ver-Tex Construction Rebrands as Contexture (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contexture Inc.