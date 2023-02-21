ALLEGIANT REPORTS JANUARY 2023 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for January 2023.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
January 2023
January 2022
Change
Passengers
1,203,241
942,857
27.6 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,146,506
902,934
27.0 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,378,569
1,306,832
5.5 %
Load factor
83.2 %
69.1 %
14.1pts
Departures
8,617
8,102
6.4 %
Average stage length (miles)
907
916
(1.0 %)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
January 2023
January 2022
Change
Passengers
1,207,121
948,665
27.2 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,401,970
1,334,024
5.1 %
Departures
8,813
8,291
6.3 %
Average stage length (miles)
902
914
(1.3 %)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
January 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$3.75
