Books-A-Million Names New Senior Vice President of Distribution for Its American Wholesale Book Co. Division

With more than 25 years of experience in supply chain operations, Books-A-Million promotes Lee Davis to Senior Vice President of Distribution.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Davis, Vice President of Operations for American Wholesale Book Co. (AWBC), has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Distribution at AWBC. In his new position, Davis will oversee all operations at the company's distribution facility located in Florence, Alabama, as well as across the supply chain network of over 200 retail stores. Davis joined the company in 2022 as Vice President of Operations where he leveraged more than 25 years of experience in supply chain operations to make improvements in the company's warehouse processes.

"I am excited about expanding Lee's role with AWBC and Books-A-Million, where he will have the ability to positively impact the company's efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction," said Todd Noden, President and Chief Financial Officer of Books-A-Million, Inc.

Davis, a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, brings significant experience in operations and distribution center leadership, including leading best-in-class programs for talent management and development, quality management, and merchandising and vendor relationship programs. Most recently, Davis served as director of the North American E-Commerce Fulfillment and Retail Distribution with The Children's Place. He has also worked in operations roles with Target, FedEx Freight, and Morgan Southern.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million is a well-established source for books, toys, games, collectibles, and gifts for every age and interest. Operating more than two hundred locations in thirty-two states as well as a thriving online store, Books-A-Million delivers top-notch customer service and remarkable value through special offers, exclusive sales, and the award-winning Millionaire's Club.

Books-A-Million has seen exponential growth over more than 100 years in business, from its humble origin in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama, to its current status as the second-largest bookseller in the United States.

