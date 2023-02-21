LILYSILK Reveals Dazzling "Life in Color" 2023 Spring Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, has revealed "Life in Color," the first installment of its 2023 Spring Collection which officially launches on February 21. This new collection departs from the brand's signature neutrals with the exciting inclusion of bright pop colors and comprises three distinct parts, namely the Stripe Collection, Lavender Collection, and Paisley Collection. Click to learn more on LILYSILK's latest Spring Collection.

The Stripe Collection is based on vertical lines, symbolizing independence, vitality, growth, life energy, and potency. The collection's standout feature is the Amalfi Striped Silk Shirt, which is perfect for work or casual occasions. Other standout pieces in the collection include the Amalfi Striped Silk Shirtdress and Amalfi Striped Wrap Silk Shirtdress.

LILYSILK 2023 Spring Collection: The Amalfi Striped Silk Shirtdress, The Amalfi Striped Silk Shirt (PRNewswire)

The calming hues of the Lavender Collection recall a more carefree time and take inspiration from the blossoming of new lives in nature during springtime. The classic Cowl Neck Camisole, a beautifully practical addition to any outfit, can be worn alone or with a shawl or paired with a mid to long skirt while the Pleated Handkerchief Skirt and the Stella Dress add sophistication to any wardrobe.

LILYSILK 2023 Spring Collection: The Stella Dress, The Cowl Neck Camisole, The Pleated Handkerchief Skirt (PRNewswire)

The Paisley Collection's unique paisley pattern design represents life and fertility, symbolizing Mother Earth's awakening from the long cold winter and all life heading for brand-new beginnings. Related pieces in the collection include the Spring Waltz Handkerchief Dress, Bias Cut Pants, Reversible Silk Jacket, and Silk Poncho.

David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK, commented, "Spring is the perfect time to bloom once again after a long winter, and with the arrival of LILYSILK's 2023 Spring Collection, which features fresh new colors and patterns in classic designs, there's no better way to revitalize yourself and your wardrobe and embrace new adventures."

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live a better life and more sustainable lifestyle. Our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. Not all silk is created equal: we craft our products from the finest natural fibers, are committed to zero waste. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every passing moment, every day and forevermore. It is our goal to make you live spectacularly and make the planet a better place.

