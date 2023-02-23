Alpha Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Posts net income of $220.7 million, or $13.37 per diluted share, for the quarter
  • Reports fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $247.9 million
  • Returns roughly $517 million to shareholders through buybacks in 2022
  • Returns approximately $100 million to shareholders through dividends declared in 2022
  • Increases share buyback authorization to $1.2 billion from prior level of $1 billion
  • Increases quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.418 per share

BRISTOL, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022.

(millions, except per share)


Three months ended


Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Net income

$220.7

$252.8

$257.4

Net income per diluted share

$13.37

$14.27

$13.45

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$247.9

$296.2

$318.5

Operating cash flow

$185.0

$497.0

$104.3

Capital expenditures

($61.0)

($33.3)

($22.9)

Tons of coal sold

3.9

4.1

4.0

 __________________________________

1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"2022 was an extremely successful year for our company," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "Even with the previously-announced fourth quarter issues that prevented us from finishing as strong as we would have liked, the year as a whole brought about record performance in Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow as well as the successful elimination of our term loan debt. In 2022, we returned more than half a billion dollars of capital to our stockholders in the form of share repurchases and we declared another $100 million in dividends in 2022, the most recent of which we paid on January 3, 2023. Additionally, the Alpha board has approved an increase in the share repurchase authorization of $200 million to further demonstrate our commitment to our capital return program. We look forward to bringing this positive momentum into the rest of 2023."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported net income of $220.7 million, or $13.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the company had net income of $252.8 million, or $14.27 per diluted share.

For the fourth quarter, total Adjusted EBITDA was $247.9 million, compared to $296.2 million in the third quarter 2022.

Todd Munsey, chief financial officer, commented on the fourth quarter results: "As mentioned in our earnings pre-announcement, fourth quarter volumes were weaker than expected, largely due to challenging geology and transportation issues, both of which have continued to improve as we have worked through the first quarter of 2023."

Coal Revenues



(millions)


Three months ended


Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

Met Segment

$804.9

$840.6

All Other

$16.3

$27.2

Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1)

$699.0

$718.1

All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1)

$16.3

$27.2



Tons Sold

(millions)


Three months ended


Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

Met Segment

3.8

3.9

All Other

0.1

0.2

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization(1)


(per ton)


Three months ended


Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

Met Segment

$186.29

$184.31

All Other

$126.10

$109.27

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results
of Operations."

Fourth quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $186.29 per ton and net realization in the All Other category was $126.10.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the fourth quarter by pricing mechanism.


(in millions, except per ton data)

Met Segment Sales

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2022


Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Realization/ton(1)

% of Met Tons
Sold

Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms

1.1

$218.3

$196.88

33 %

Domestic

0.9

$170.2

$195.01

26 %

Export - Australian Indexed

1.4

$253.4

$183.59

41 %

Total Met Coal Revenues

3.4

$641.9

$190.94

100 %

Thermal Coal Revenues

0.4

$57.0

$146.24


Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1)

3.8

$698.9

$186.29


__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results
of Operations."


Cost of Coal Sales


(in millions, except per ton data)


Three months ended


Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

Cost of Coal Sales

$549.1

$554.1

Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1)

$434.3

$425.4


(per ton)

Met Segment(1)

$112.97

$104.86

All Other(1)

$80.76

$67.48

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-
GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's fourth quarter Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $112.97 per ton. Third quarter cost of coal sales for the Met segment was $104.86. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category increased to $80.76 per ton in the fourth quarter 2022 against an average cost of $67.48 per ton in the third quarter 2022. The higher costs in fourth quarter were attributable to operational challenges and approximately $2.00 per ton of discretionary incentive compensation to our employees.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter decreased to $185.0 million as compared to $497.0 million in the third quarter 2022. Third quarter 2022 operating cash flow included an approximate $235 million reduction in accounts receivable as a result of coal indices softening from historical highs reached earlier in the year. In addition, the fourth quarter operating cash was reduced by a reclass to deposits of approximately $85 million related to the previously announced quarterly and special dividend. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2022 were $61.0 million compared to $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the company had total liquidity of $441.1 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $301.9 million, short-term investments of $46.1 million, and $93.1 million of unused availability under the ABL. The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of December 31, 2022, the company had no borrowings and $61.9 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2022, was $11 million.

Dividend Program

On February 21, 2023, Alpha's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share, increased from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.418 per share, which will become payable on April 3, 2023 for holders of record as of March 15, 2023.

Any decision to pay future cash dividends will be made by the board and depend on Alpha's future earnings and financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

In 2022, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. On February 21, 2023, Alpha's board increased this authorization by $200 million, bringing the total authorization of the share repurchase program to $1.2 billion. As of January 31, 2023, the company has acquired approximately 3.8 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $560 million. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of January 31, 2023 was 15,326,644, not including the potentially dilutive effect of unexercised warrant shares or unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

Operational and Performance Update

During the fourth quarter, in our continuing efforts to secure in-demand supplies and services, our subsidiary Maxxim Rebuild Co., LLC ("Maxxim") purchased certain assets of Industrial Plating and Machine, Inc., which manufactures essential mining equipment components, including gear cases. In addition, in January 2023, Maxxim completed a series of transactions to acquire a number of coal trucks and related equipment and facilities.

As of February 14, 2023, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 38% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $195.89 per ton and 52% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $119.79 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 97% committed and priced at an average price of $94.08 per ton.


2023 Guidance

in millions of tons

Low

High

Metallurgical

15.0

16.0

Thermal

1.4

1.8

Met Segment

16.4

17.8

All Other

0.3

0.6

Total Shipments

16.7

18.4




Committed/Priced1,2,3

Committed

Average Price

Metallurgical - Domestic


$193.17

Metallurgical - Export


$207.66

Metallurgical Total

38 %

$195.89

Thermal

52 %

$119.79

Met Segment

39 %

$186.39

All Other

97 %

$94.08




Committed/Unpriced1,3

Committed


Metallurgical Total

38 %


Thermal

— %


Met Segment

34 %


All Other

— %





Costs per ton4

Low

High

Met Segment

$106.00

$112.00

All Other

$87.00

$93.00




In millions (except taxes)

Low

High

SG&A5

$59

$65

Idle Operations Expense

$21

$31

Cash Interest Expense

$2

$10

DD&A

$115

$135

Capital Expenditures

$250

$280

Tax Rate

15 %

20 %





Notes:   

1.

Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of February 14, 2023. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range.

2.

Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations.

3.

Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates.

4.

Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results.

5.

Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses.

Additionally, the board of directors has scheduled the company's annual meeting of stockholders for May 3, 2023.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on February 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.alphametresources.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues:








Coal revenues

$              821,142


$              826,558


$          4,092,987


$          2,252,624

Other revenues

2,306


1,658


8,605


6,062

Total revenues

823,448


828,216


4,101,592


2,258,686

Costs and expenses:








Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items
shown separately below)

549,143


494,554


2,285,969


1,677,782

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

23,930


29,786


107,620


110,047

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,943


6,550


23,765


26,520

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

3,460


3,842


19,498


13,244

Asset impairment and restructuring




(561)

Selling, general and administrative
expenses (exclusive of depreciation,
depletion and amortization shown
separately above)

23,279


19,010


71,618


63,901

Total other operating loss (income):








Mark-to-market adjustment for
acquisition-related obligations

(1,735)


1,516


8,880


19,525

Other expense (income)

2,794


(5,682)


3,363


(10,972)

Total costs and expenses

606,814


549,576


2,520,713


1,899,486

Income from operations

216,634


278,640


1,580,879


359,200

Other (expense) income:








Interest expense

(1,747)


(16,364)


(21,802)


(69,654)

Interest income

1,775


13


3,187


336

Equity loss in affiliates

(6,028)


(2,988)


(14,346)


(4,149)

Miscellaneous income, net

2,298


1,341


6,832


6,465

Total other expense, net

(3,702)


(17,998)


(26,129)


(67,002)

Income before income taxes

212,932


260,642


1,554,750


292,198

Income tax benefit (expense)

7,748


(3,197)


(106,205)


(3,408)

Net income

$              220,680


$              257,445


$          1,448,545


$              288,790









Basic income per common share

$                  13.86


$                  13.93


$                  82.82


$                  15.66

Diluted income per common share:

$                  13.37


$                  13.45


$                  79.49


$                  15.30









Weighted average shares - basic

15,923,288


18,484,309


17,490,886


18,441,175

Weighted average shares - diluted

16,504,793


19,135,326


18,222,397


18,871,682

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$              301,906


$                81,211

Short-term investments

46,052


Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $239 and $393 as
of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

407,210


489,241

Inventories, net

200,574


129,382

Short-term deposits

84,748


425

Short-term restricted cash

24,547


11,977

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

49,384


35,750

Total current assets

1,114,421


747,986

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of
$491,186 and $443,856 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

442,645


362,218

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of
$77,333 and $52,444 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

451,062


444,302

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $53,719 and $34,221 as
of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

55,102


74,197

Long-term restricted investments

105,735


30,949

Long-term restricted cash

28,941


89,426

Deferred income taxes

11,378


Other non-current assets

103,195


108,634

Total assets

$          2,312,479


$          1,857,712

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long-term debt

$                  3,078


$                  2,989

Trade accounts payable

106,037


90,093

Acquisition-related obligations - current

28,254


22,405

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

265,256


180,442

Total current liabilities

402,625


295,929

Long-term debt

7,897


445,562

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term


19,000

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations

188,247


231,876

Pension obligations

110,836


159,930

Asset retirement obligations

142,048


132,013

Deferred income taxes

10,874


317

Other non-current liabilities

20,197


26,176

Total liabilities

882,724


1,310,803

Commitments and Contingencies




Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued


Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 21.7 million issued
and 15.5 million outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 20.8 million issued and 18.4
million outstanding at December 31, 2021

217


208

Additional paid-in capital

815,442


784,743

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,162)


(58,503)

Treasury stock, at cost: 6.2 million shares at December 31, 2022 and 2.4 million shares
at December 31, 2021

(649,061)


(107,800)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

1,275,319


(71,739)

Total stockholders' equity

1,429,755


546,909

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$          2,312,479


$          1,857,712

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021

Operating activities:




Net income

$             1,448,545


$                288,790

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:




Depreciation, depletion and amortization

107,620


110,047

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

19,498


13,244

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount

233


1,258

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount

8,282


12,338

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations

8,880


19,525

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net

43


(9,911)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

23,765


26,520

Employee benefit plans, net

(4,492)


(1,751)

Deferred income taxes

(14,521)


(163)

Asset impairment and restructuring


(561)

Stock-based compensation

7,484


5,315

Equity loss in affiliates

14,346


4,149

Other, net

(994)


(6,570)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities




Trade accounts receivable, net

82,774


(336,240)

Inventories, net

(63,169)


(21,331)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(12,031)


61,581

Deposits

(84,314)


26,853

Other non-current assets

11,268


(250)

Trade accounts payable

3,721


25,154

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(6,872)


15,961

Acquisition-related obligations

(22,264)


(18,121)

Asset retirement obligations

(18,699)


(16,306)

Other non-current liabilities

(25,098)


(24,588)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,484,005


174,943

Investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(164,309)


(83,300)

Proceeds on disposal of assets

3,623


8,224

Cash paid for business acquired

(24,878)


Capital contributions to equity affiliates

(19,556)


(6,677)

Purchases of investment securities

(269,420)


(17,985)

Maturity of investment securities

149,397


13,265

Other, net

(4,214)


(3,382)

Net cash used in investing activities

(329,357)


(89,855)

Financing activities:




Repurchases of long-term debt


(18,415)

Principal repayments of long-term debt

(450,622)


(119,097)

Dividend and dividend equivalents paid

(13,360)


Common stock repurchases and related expenses

(521,803)


(786)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

5,643


Other, net

(1,726)


(8,747)

Net cash used in financing activities

(981,868)


(147,045)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

172,780


(61,957)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

182,614


244,571

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$                355,394


$                182,614





Supplemental cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$                  25,895


$                  63,061

Cash paid for income taxes

$                139,663


$                        176

Cash received for income tax refunds

$                            6


$                  64,498

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:




Financing leases and capital financing - equipment

$                    9,833


$                        787

Accrued capital expenditures

$                  18,456


$                    9,964

Accrued common stock repurchases

$                    3,016


$                          —

Accrued dividend payable

$                  88,128


$                          —

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.


As of December 31,


2022


2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$                301,906


$                  81,211

Short-term restricted cash

24,547


11,977

Long-term restricted cash

28,941


89,426

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

$                355,394


$                182,614

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Year Ended December 31,


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021


2022


2021

Net income

$             220,680


$             252,817


$             257,445


$     1,448,545


$        288,790

Interest expense

1,747


1,754


16,364


21,802


69,654

Interest income

(1,775)


(1,059)


(13)


(3,187)


(336)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(7,748)


5,730


3,197


106,205


3,408

Depreciation, depletion and
amortization

23,930


27,925


29,786


107,620


110,047

Non-cash stock compensation
expense

3,381


1,520


964


7,484


5,315

Mark-to-market adjustment -
acquisition-related obligations

(1,735)


(2,954)


1,516


8,880


19,525

Gain on settlement of acquisition-
related obligations



(1,125)



(1,125)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,943


5,921


6,550


23,765


26,520

Asset impairment and restructuring





(561)

Amortization of acquired
intangibles, net

3,460


4,543


3,842


19,498


13,244

Adjusted EBITDA

$             247,883


$             296,197


$             318,526


$     1,740,612


$        534,481

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         804,876


$           16,266


$         821,142

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(105,911)


1


(105,910)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$         698,965


$           16,267


$         715,232

Tons sold

3,752


129


3,881

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           186.29


$           126.10


$           184.29







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$         541,547


$              7,596


$         549,143

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

19,575


4,083


23,658

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,412


2,531


5,943

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,517


943


3,460

Total Cost of coal sales

$         567,051


$           15,153


$         582,204

Less: Freight and handling costs

(105,911)


1


(105,910)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(19,575)


(4,083)


(23,658)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(3,412)


(2,531)


(5,943)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(2,517)


(943)


(3,460)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(11,754)


2,821


(8,933)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$         423,882


$           10,418


$         434,300

Tons sold

3,752


129


3,881

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$           112.97


$              80.76


$           111.90


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data) 

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         804,876


$           16,266


$         821,142

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(567,051)


(15,153)


(582,204)

GAAP Coal margin

$         237,825


$              1,113


$         238,938

Tons sold

3,752


129


3,881

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              63.39


$                8.63


$              61.57








GAAP Coal margin

$         237,825


$              1,113


$         238,938

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

19,575


4,083


23,658

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,412


2,531


5,943

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,517


943


3,460

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

11,754


(2,821)


8,933

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$         275,083


$              5,849


$         280,932

Tons sold

3,752


129


3,881

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              73.32


$              45.34


$              72.39







(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.







Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         840,638


$           27,211


$         867,849

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(122,585)


(3)


(122,588)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$         718,053


$           27,208


$         745,261

Tons sold

3,896


249


4,145

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           184.31


$           109.27


$           179.80








Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$         534,718


$           19,337


$         554,055

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

26,747


906


27,653

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,390


2,531


5,921

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

3,591


952


4,543

Total Cost of coal sales

$         568,446


$           23,726


$         592,172

Less: Freight and handling costs

(122,585)


(3)


(122,588)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(26,747)


(906)


(27,653)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(3,390)


(2,531)


(5,921)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(3,591)


(952)


(4,543)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(3,580)


(2,531)


(6,111)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$         408,553


$           16,803


$         425,356

Tons sold

3,896


249


4,145

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$           104.86


$              67.48


$           102.62


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         840,638


$           27,211


$         867,849

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(568,446)


(23,726)


(592,172)

GAAP Coal margin

$         272,192


$              3,485


$         275,677

Tons sold

3,896


249


4,145

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              69.86


$              14.00


$              66.51








GAAP Coal margin

$         272,192


$              3,485


$         275,677

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

26,747


906


27,653

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,390


2,531


5,921

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

3,591


952


4,543

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

3,580


2,531


6,111

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$         309,500


$           10,405


$         319,905

Tons sold

3,896


249


4,145

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              79.44


$              41.79


$              77.18


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         811,528


$           15,030


$         826,558

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(127,925)


(16)


(127,941)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$         683,603


$           15,014


$         698,617

Tons sold

3,784


240


4,024

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           180.66


$              62.56


$           173.61








Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$         481,317


$           13,237


$         494,554

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

24,560


5,041


29,601

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,401


3,149


6,550

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

3,922


(80)


3,842

Total Cost of coal sales

$         513,200


$           21,347


$         534,547

Less: Freight and handling costs

(127,925)


(16)


(127,941)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(24,560)


(5,041)


(29,601)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(3,401)


(3,149)


(6,550)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(3,922)


80


(3,842)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(3,533)


1,363


(2,170)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$         349,859


$           14,584


$         364,443

Tons sold

3,784


240


4,024

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$              92.46


$              60.77


$              90.57


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         811,528


$           15,030


$         826,558

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(513,200)


(21,347)


(534,547)

GAAP Coal margin

$         298,328


$            (6,317)


$         292,011

Tons sold

3,784


240


4,024

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              78.84


$            (26.32)


$              72.57








GAAP Coal margin

$         298,328


$            (6,317)


$         292,011

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

24,560


5,041


29,601

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,401


3,149


6,550

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

3,922


(80)


3,842

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

3,533


(1,363)


2,170

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$         333,744


$                 430


$         334,174

Tons sold

3,784


240


4,024

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              88.20


$                1.79


$              83.05


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.


Year Ended December 31, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$      4,018,515


$           74,472


$      4,092,987

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(529,043)


(20)


(529,063)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$      3,489,472


$           74,452


$      3,563,924

Tons sold

15,478


900


16,378

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           225.45


$              82.72


$           217.60








Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$      2,225,771


$           60,198


$      2,285,969

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

100,584


6,036


106,620

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

13,590


10,175


23,765

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

15,699


3,799


19,498

Total Cost of coal sales

$      2,355,644


$           80,208


$      2,435,852

Less: Freight and handling costs

(529,043)


(20)


(529,063)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(100,584)


(6,036)


(106,620)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(13,590)


(10,175)


(23,765)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(15,699)


(3,799)


(19,498)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(21,646)


(6,911)


(28,557)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$      1,675,082


$           53,267


$      1,728,349

Tons sold

15,478


900


16,378

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$           108.22


$              59.19


$           105.53


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.


Year Ended December 31, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$      4,018,515


$           74,472


$      4,092,987

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(2,355,644)


(80,208)


(2,435,852)

GAAP Coal margin

$      1,662,871


$            (5,736)


$      1,657,135

Tons sold

15,478


900


16,378

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$           107.43


$              (6.37)


$           101.18








GAAP Coal margin

$      1,662,871


$            (5,736)


$      1,657,135

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

100,584


6,036


106,620

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

13,590


10,175


23,765

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

15,699


3,799


19,498

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

21,646


6,911


28,557

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$      1,814,390


$           21,185


$      1,835,575

Tons sold

15,478


900


16,378

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$           117.22


$              23.54


$           112.08


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.


Year Ended December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$      2,173,647


$           78,977


$      2,252,624

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(380,457)


(520)


(380,977)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$      1,793,190


$           78,457


$      1,871,647

Tons sold

15,569


1,270


16,839

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           115.18


$              61.78


$           111.15








Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$      1,607,157


$           70,625


$      1,677,782

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

99,963


9,362


109,325

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

13,571


12,949


26,520

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

13,671


(427)


13,244

Total Cost of coal sales

$      1,734,362


$           92,509


$      1,826,871

Less: Freight and handling costs

(380,457)


(520)


(380,977)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(99,963)


(9,362)


(109,325)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(13,571)


(12,949)


(26,520)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(13,671)


427


(13,244)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(16,858)


(9,720)


(26,578)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$      1,209,842


$           60,385


$      1,270,227

Tons sold

15,569


1,270


16,839

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$              77.71


$              47.55


$              75.43


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.


Year Ended December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$      2,173,647


$           78,977


$      2,252,624

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(1,734,362)


(92,509)


(1,826,871)

GAAP Coal margin

$         439,285


$          (13,532)


$         425,753

Tons sold

15,569


1,270


16,839

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              28.22


$            (10.66)


$              25.28








GAAP Coal margin

$         439,285


$          (13,532)


$         425,753

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

99,963


9,362


109,325

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

13,571


12,949


26,520

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

13,671


(427)


13,244

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

16,858


9,720


26,578

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$         583,348


$           18,072


$         601,420

Tons sold

15,569


1,270


16,839

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              37.47


$              14.23


$              35.72


(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to
selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$         423,882


$           10,418


$         434,300

Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(37,238)



(37,238)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$         386,644


$           10,418


$         397,062

Produced tons sold

3,561


130


3,691

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$           108.58


$              80.14


$           107.58


(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
produced tons sold.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$         408,553


$           16,803


$         425,356

Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(21,222)



(21,222)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$         387,331


$           16,803


$         404,134

Produced tons sold

3,795


249


4,044

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$           102.06


$              67.48


$              99.93


(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
produced tons sold.


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$         349,859


$           14,584


$         364,443

Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(22,798)


(660)


(23,458)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$         327,061


$           13,924


$         340,985

Produced tons sold

3,610


235


3,845

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$              90.60


$              59.25


$              88.68


(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
produced tons sold.


Year Ended December 31, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$      1,675,082


$           53,267


$      1,728,349

Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(119,473)


(37)


(119,510)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$      1,555,609


$           53,230


$      1,608,839

Produced tons sold

14,938


900


15,838

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$           104.14


$              59.14


$           101.58


(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
produced tons sold.


Year Ended December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$      1,209,842


$           60,385


$      1,270,227

Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(97,872)


(660)


(98,532)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$      1,111,970


$           59,725


$      1,171,695

Produced tons sold

14,638


1,265


15,903

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$              75.96


$              47.21


$              73.68


(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by
produced tons sold.


Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Tons Sold


Coal Revenues


Non-GAAP
Coal sales
realization per
ton


% of Met Tons
Sold

Export - other pricing mechanisms

1,109


$       218,337


$         196.88


33 %

Domestic

873


170,240


$         195.01


26 %

Export - Australian indexed

1,380


253,355


$         183.59


41 %

Total Met segment - met coal

3,362


$       641,932


$         190.94


100 %

Met segment - thermal coal

390


57,033


$         146.24



Total Met segment Coal revenues

3,752


698,965


$         186.29



All Other Coal revenues

129


16,267


$         126.10



Non-GAAP Coal revenues

3,881


$       715,232


$         184.29



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues


105,910





Coal revenues

3,881


$       821,142





