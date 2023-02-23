MonitorEDUs responds to new DOE regulations on TPS providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a professional proctoring and exam delivery company is responding to the recent update of Title IV TPS (Third Party Servicers) guidelines for institutions that are participating in Title IV

MonitorEDU (PRNewswire)

Don Kassner, President of MonitorEDU, and the former President of Andrew Jackson University, an accredited institution of higher education that was located in Alabama during the late 90's and early 2000's commented on the updates.

"As a former University President and the founder of the remote proctoring industry, I have a long history of watching the DOE address the challenges of managing the massive amount of federal aid that is provided to American students. Over the years, a number of "bad actors" have taken advantage of the system and profited at the expense of the average student, who is merely trying to educate themselves"

Kassner continued, "The updated guidance is important as it not only protects students against these "bad actors", but it also puts education ahead of profits. The broad extension of the Third Party Servicer designation should be embraced by institutions and companies that are committed to quality education.

From day one at MonitorEDU, I founded the company to create opportunities for career-oriented professionals who were looking for rewarding jobs. Over the years we have created numerous opportunities for US-based employees - a majority of our staff is US based - and they have worked diligently to make MonitorEDU the best remote proctoring company in the world. Our staff takes pride in the work they do because it helps support the distribution of quality education for all by assuring access.

While we are waiting for additional guidance that indicates that we should be included as a designated TPS, we feel confident that our company is uniquely positioned to continue to service institutions now and in the future."

