Vade for M365 Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Email Security

Vade mentioned for second time as a Representative Vendor for Integrated Cloud Email Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade, the global leader in threat detection and response with 1.4 billion mailboxes protected, today announced that it has been recognized for the second time as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner "Market Guide for Email Security."* Vade's ICES solution, Vade for M365, is an integrated, low-touch solution for Microsoft 365, with rapid deployment, an intuitive UI, automated incident response, and multi-tenancy for MSPs.

As per the report, "Representative Vendors were selected on the basis of one or both of the following: client interest via searches on Gartner.com and client inquiries about that vendor for email security and vendors offering email security capabilities in ways that are unique, innovative and/or demonstrative of forward-looking product strategies."

According to the Market Guide, "Email continues to be a significant attack vector for both malware and credential theft through phishing."

With most organizations using a cloud email solution, the Market Guide recommends companies to "supplement the native capabilities of your existing cloud email solutions with third-party security solutions, to provide phishing protection for collaboration tools and to address both mobile- and BEC-type phishing scenarios."

According to the Market Guide, "Integrated solutions that use APIs to examine emails are gaining momentum, augmenting either an existing SEG offering or the built-in protections". The report further states that "the direct integration makes these solutions easy to evaluate and prove value."

Gartner forecasts that by 2025, "20% of all anti-phishing solutions will be delivered via API integration, with the email platform, up from less than 5% today."

"Our integrated email security solution protects the modern way our workforces communicate and collaborate," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "By augmenting the native security of cloud email solutions with the latest advancements in human and machine intelligence, we're confident that we can ensure our partners stay most protected and productive. We're honored to be recognized once again in the Gartner Market Guide for Email Security, which to us is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our partners, clients, and mission as a company."

To learn more about Vade for M365, visit the product detail page .

*Vade was named Vade Secure in the 2020 version of this Market Guide report.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company specializing in the development of threat detection and response technology with artificial intelligence. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1.4 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.vadesecure.com and follow us on Twitter @vadesecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Vade