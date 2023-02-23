West Lane Capital and Wheel Capital Partners Acquire Epicurean Catering

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Lane Capital Partners, LLC ("West Lane"), a Los Angeles based private equity firm, in partnership with Wheel Capital Partners, LLC ("Wheel Capital"), a Las Vegas based private equity firm, has acquired a majority interest in Epicurean Catering LLC ("Epicurean" or the "Company"). David Friedman, with over 25 years' experience in the foodservice industry, has been named Chief Executive Officer of the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

West Lane Capital Partners acquires Epicurean Catering

Epicurean, based in Las Vegas, NV, is a leading provider of bespoke, handmade, hors d'oeuvres and other food items to Las Vegas hotels and event spaces, stadiums, and other entities serving high-end, high volume food items. Led by a team of passionate chefs and food executives with a dedication to providing superior products and service, Epicurean boasts a 20-year track record of providing premium food solutions to top tier customers in the Las Vegas market (www.epicureanlv.com).

As part of the deal, West Lane and Wheel Capital will bring their deep industry expertise and financial resources to support Epicurean's continued growth and expansion. The investment will enable the company to enhance its service offering, strengthen its operations, and pursue strategic growth initiatives.

We are excited to partner with Epicurean and support its talented team in achieving their growth objectives," said Nick Sternberg, West Lane's Managing Partner. "This investment is a testament to our confidence in the Company's ability to deliver exceptional value to its clients and capitalize on growth opportunities in the market."

Patrick Moulder, Managing Partner of Wheel Capital commented "We have enjoyed spending time with Epicurean's founder's Supreya and Steven Voelkening and are honored they have entrusted us with the business going forward. We also look forward to partnering with Chef David Friedman, Chef Erik Sandoval, Chef Chris Young and the entire Epicurean team to continue providing best-in-class products and service to all of our customers.

Epicurean's new CEO, David Friedman added: "We are thrilled to partner with West Lane and Wheel Capital as the Company embarks on its next phase of growth. With their support, Epicurean is well-positioned to accelerate its expansion plans and continue to provide the highest level of service to its clients."

West Lane Capital Partners, LLC based in Los Angeles, CA is a private investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to invest in lower middle-market companies. In addition to providing capital, West Lane is an actively engaged partner across the strategy, operations, and finance functions within its portfolio businesses. www.westlanecap.com

Wheel Capital Partners, LLC based in Las Vegas, NV is a private investment firm that partners with owners and management of lower middle-market companies. Wheel Capital offer a commonsense approach to small business, while being true partners to owners and it strives to achieve long-term success through the tenets of respect, integrity and a people-first approach. www.wheelcapitalpartners.com

