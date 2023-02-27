Chico, CA adds mobile payment option for parking and digitizes operations with Passport

Passport Parking now available for more than 2,000 parking spaces throughout the City

CHICO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with mobility software and payments company Passport, the City of Chico is introducing its first mobile payment option for parking. The Passport Parking application, powered by Passport, allows parkers to seamlessly pay for and extend their parking sessions from their smartphones. Passport's technology also enables the City to access parking insights and data and to operate more efficiently. The City of Chico will also continue to offer coin and card payment options.

Using the Passport Parking app is convenient and hassle-free. After downloading the free app from the App Store or Google Play , a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

"Passport allows us to upgrade Chico's downtown parking options and offer our residents and visitors more ways to pay for parking so that they can stroll through the City's one-of-a-kind shops, dine downtown and visit historic museums with peace of mind about parking," says Wyatt West, Project Manager. "Additionally, with Passport's technology our team is equipped to more accurately assess and respond to our current and future parking needs."

More than 800 cities, private operators and universities, including California State University, Chico, trust Passport's digital mobility platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. Other Northern California cities that trust Passport to manage their parking and mobility needs include Santa Rosa, Fremont and Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority.

"We are proud to bring even more innovative parking and mobility solutions to the City of Chico," says Director of Sales at Passport, Sam Warnecke. "With Passport's platform in place, the City of Chico can now join its neighboring cities and California State University, Chico, in streamlining its operations and collecting, aggregating and visualizing mobility data in one centralized location."

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

