Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Announces Alliance with Patients Rising to Offer MG Patient Advocacy and Support Services

Patients living with myasthenia gravis (MG) will benefit from The Patient Helpline for support services as well as educational patient advocacy and legislative training

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two patient-centric advocacy organizations have created an alliance to help patients with chronic disease navigate the health care system.

MGFA is aligning with Patients Rising to offer Patient Helpline to help solve MG patient problems and provide services.

The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA™), the largest, leading patient advocacy organization solely dedicated to the myasthenia gravis (MG) community is aligning with Patients Rising, a Washington D.C.-based non-profit that provides education, resources, and advocacy for people living with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

Patients Rising will offer tools and strategies to empower people with myasthenia gravis to obtain support and services as well as professional training programs focused on patient advocacy. MG patients will be able to access two distinct and valuable services:

The Patient Helpline , is a patient support and navigator program that provides online, email, and phone support to help connect patients to the services they need. It helps patients, caregivers, and allies find solutions when they are not sure how to find them on their own. , is a patient support and navigator program that provides online, email, and phone support to help connect patients to the services they need. It helps patients, caregivers, and allies find solutions when they are not sure how to find them on their own.

Education Resources, including various self-advocacy tools to use within the healthcare system and a Legislative Master Class training series (available later in 2023) to build advocacy experience when preparing for a "Hill Day" or legislative meetings. , including various self-advocacy tools to use within the healthcare system and a Legislative Master Class training series (available later in 2023) to build advocacy experience when preparing for a "Hill Day" or legislative meetings.

These services are completely free-of-charge and available to MG patients and caregivers as part of this alliance.

"Myasthenia gravis patients are powerful advocates for the MG Community, so they want to lean in and fight for their needs while learning to become more effective advocates," said Samantha Masterson, president and chief executive officer at the MGFA. "These services from Patients Rising will go a long way in helping MG patients maintain their ability to self-sustain while making an impressive impact on the rare disease community."

"We are excited to offer our patient support and education services to myasthenia patients, and we greatly value our alliance with the MGFA," said Jim Sliney Jr, Patients Rising's executive director. "We're certain MG patients will find great value in this alliance, to help them advocate for themselves and their families while obtaining the help they need to live a better life with MG."

