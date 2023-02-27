ZTE launches all-scenario UniSite solution and product series at MWC 2023

Helping operators build an extremely simple, highly efficient and all-band collaborating 5G network

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has released its all-scenario 5G UniSite solution and a series of industry-leading innovative products at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, aiming to help operators build a future-oriented 5G network that is extremely simple, highly efficient, and all-band collaborated.

Unique 12TR tri-sector Ultra Broadband Radio(UBR) for simplest site solution

As global 5G commercialization enters the fast lane, the existing FDD bands are accelerating the evolution to 5G. However, the factor of highly fragmented spectrums has brought about many challenges such as a large amount of radio units, limited tower space, and high O&M costs.

ZTE's 12TR UBR is unique in the industry, integrating 1.8GHz and 2.1GHz and tri-sector into one box with 12×120W ultra-high output power, which guarantees both the experiences of existing RATs and the evolution to 5G.

For the 12TR UBR working with the low-frequency tri-sector 6TR UBR, only two radio units are enough to support 5 FDD bands, making the site solution greatly simplified. Compared with the traditional solution, the energy consumption can be reduced by 30%. In addition, the existing antennas, power modules, batteries and other infrastructures can be reused to the maximum extent, further reducing TCO.

Serial high-power UBR for RAN sharing

In the 5G era, RAN sharing has become the most economically feasible choice for more and more operators. ZTE's serial UBR products can meet the multi-band, high-power, and easy-deployment requirements from RAN sharing.

The serial UBR products support combinations of multiple frequency bands of Sub-3GHz and Sub-1GHz, as well as diversified transmission power from 4×120W to 4×180W. Also, the power resources can be shared among different frequency bands on demand.

Among these products, the 1.8GHz + 2.1GHz + 2.6GHz tri-band UBR offers the industry's largest transmission power – 4×180W, flexibly supporting multi-operator RAN sharing, while the industry's unique 900MHz + 1.8GHz + 2.1GHz tri-band UBR integrates the three most widely used FDD bands, achieving the minimum tower space.

128TR extremely-large antenna array AAU for future ultra-large capacity

For the future ultra-large capacity demand in dense urban, ZTE has launched an extremely large antenna array AAU in the Sub-6GHz band, in which the number of transceiver channels are doubled from the traditional 64TR to 128TR, and the number of related antenna elements are doubled from 192 to 384 to achieve coverage boost and capacity gain.

Thanks to the innovation of the architecture and algorithm, the 128TR AAU can improve the dense urban coverage by 3dB, and more importantly, capable of 32 downlink data streams and 24 uplink data streams. Therefore, the cell peak throughput can reach 10Gbps, and the cell average throughput and the edge user experience can also be greatly improved.

mmWave ultra-large bandwidth AAU and MiCell for more scenarios

For traffic hotspots, site wireless backhaul, enterprises or households fixed wireless access(FWA), ZTE has launched an mmWave 8T8R AAU with 1.6GHz ultra-large bandwidth, which achieves up to 25Gbps peak throughput. Moreover, this product can be flexibly split into two 4T4R cells, enabling more additional applications on the same site.

MiCell, ZTE's innovative mmWave distributed micro-cell solution can achieve 4Gbps throughput per RF head. This solution can meet the ultra-high traffic demand of stadiums, exhibitions, transportation hubs and other places, and flexibly adapt to the diverse application requirements of ultra-high capacity, low latency, and high reliability in B2B scenarios such as smart factories.

Through the innovative architecture design of MiCell, the Intermediate Frequency(IF) modules are moved from RF heads to BBU to achieve IF resource pooling, which can be dynamically shared by all the RF heads. This architecture minimizes the complexity of the RF head, making it much smaller and lighter, and power consumption can also be significantly reduced. Thanks to the innovations above, MiCell achieves flexible and efficient deployment, and smooth coverage expansion on demand.

iEasylink multi-band backhaul and MBS to improve reliability and distance

As a new member in iEasylink microwave solution, ZTE has launched ultra-compact multi-band (1×E-band and 4×normal band) full outdoor unit NR9961 and multi-band antenna (3 bands in 1) with Millimeter Beam Stabilization(MBS). This solution provides a much more reliable 10Gbps link with simplest hardware, greatly simplifying the installation and antenna aligning workload by 67%. Compared with traditional antenna, MBS can efficiently improve E-band link distance by up to 50%. Moreover, a modem card integrates 4 IF interfaces will also be available on NR9000 series modular IDU, which can reduce the power consumption by 50%, and increase the utilization of rack.

With the development of the 5G ecosystem, there will be more connections and services carried by 5G, driving the network evolution continuously forward. ZTE's all-scenario UniSite solution helps operators build an ultimate 5G network with the lowest TCO to inspire the digital economy.

