Dynarex to Award More than $5000 in Scholarship Funds

Scholarship Will Assist Students Pursuing an Education in Medicine and Other Fields of Study

Application Deadline: May 31, 2023

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading durable medical equipment and disposable medical products company, is proud to announce the 2023 "We Care Like Family" Scholarship — Distributor Employee Program. Dynarex will award more than $5,000 to assist students pursuing educational opportunities in the medical field and other areas of study. The Scholarship is open to the children of all employees of active Dynarex Distributors.

Dynarex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dynarex Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"This exciting scholarship program will help supplement tuition and other expenses associated with post-secondary education — such as textbooks, school supplies, and transportation," said John Burns, Dynarex University Corporate Training & Events Director. "This is just another example of how much Dynarex values its distributors and reinforces our guiding principle, 'We Care Like Family'."

Scholarship funds will be awarded to five first-place winners, each receiving $1000 — and two second-place winners, who will each receive $500.

Eligibility Guidelines

To be eligible, a candidate must be the child of an employee of an active Dynarex Distributor. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and currently attending or applying to a post-secondary educational institution or trade school. For full eligibility requirements and application guidelines, go to https://dynarex.com/dynarex-university.

Application Deadline

Applications must be received by May 31, 2023. Winners will be announced in the 2023 calendar year and scholarships will be awarded on or about July 15, 2023.

"We are so proud to have the opportunity to help our Distributors and their employees further their children's education," said Mr. Burns. "We look forward to witnessing the many meaningful contributions these young people will make in our communities in the years ahead."

For full details on eligibility requirements and to access an application form, go to https://dynarex.com/dynarex-university or contact John Burns at j.burns@dynarex.com.

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with numerous warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on facebook.com/DynarexCorp, twitter.com/dynarexcorp , linkedin.com/company/dynarex-corporation, and instagram.com/dynarexcorp

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dynarex