FASTBRIDGE FIBER ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO THE GREATER WILLIAMSPORT AREA

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FastBridge Fiber, a Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and business fiber internet provider, announces it has completed planning and engineering and will begin construction on its lightning-fast all fiber-optic network in the Greater Williamsport, PA area. Construction on the 100% fiber-optic network internet project is scheduled to begin within the next 45 days.

(PRNewsfoto/FastBridge Fiber Logo) (PRNewswire)

The expansion is part of a multi-year initiative to build fiber internet in areas of Pennsylvania where there hasn't been a competitive choice or access to fiber-optic internet.

"I am excited to welcome FastBridge Fiber to Williamsport. The arrival of this new fiber internet service offers our residents and businesses a valuable and much-needed choice for high-speed internet. Access to reliable and fast internet is more important than ever, and we are happy to have a provider committed to bringing the latest technology to our community," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

"FastBridge is actively building a state-of-the-art fiber network, with many customers already live, in Berks County, PA. We are providing residents and businesses a choice for internet service in a time where fast, reliable internet is crucial to our everyday lives," said Eric Warren, CEO of FastBridge Fiber. "Today we're excited to announce plans to expand our coverage area into the Williamsport area, knowing that residents there desperately need this technology and deserve another choice for internet service."

FastBridge Fiber's fully funded investment in the Williamsport area will provide residents and businesses with access to a newly built network that is future-proof, unlike legacy cable networks.

Those interested in FastBridge Fiber service may visit the FastBridge Fiber Check Availability webpage and click Contact Us to submit your interest and to be notified once their address is available for service.

About FastBridge Fiber:

FastBridge Fiber is a modern fiber-optic internet service company providing ultra-fast and highly reliable service to homes and businesses over their newly constructed all-fiber network. FastBridge Fiber's network is built with today's customers in mind; customers with multiple connected devices demanding the fastest speed and highest reliability. Customers enjoy hassle-free pricing plans and attentive customer service with FastBridge Fiber. FastBridge Fiber is committed to hiring and investing in the local communities they serve.

For more information, visit www.fastbridgefiber.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Pope

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FastBridge Fiber