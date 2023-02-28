Rasa Announces Game-Changing Generative AI Solution Enhancements in Rasa Pro

Revolutionizing the Conversational AI Landscape: Rasa Introduces Breakthrough Generative AI Technology for Enhanced User Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasa, a leader in Conversational AI technology, has announced that its conversational AI platform has been enhanced with new capabilities featuring ground-breaking integrations involving Large Language Models (LLMs) like OpenAI's GPT-3, central to the Generative AI ecosystem.

"LLMs have been an integral part of Rasa's NLU architecture since 2020. Over the last few years, LLMs have gone from being exciting research to being practically useful. I am excited about the new innovations that Rasa is creating to speed up the time to market and improve the conversational experience, " said Rasa CEO Melissa Gordon.

With a long history of technological leadership in the field of Natural Language Understanding and Automated Dialogue Management, Rasa is excited to see the buzz around LLMs and Generative AI shine a light on the field of Conversational AI. Rasa's customers have been utilizing these technologies in conjunction with their products since 2020 and by integrating the latest advancements in Generative AI and LLMs, they are confident that Rasa users will be able to take their conversational AI capabilities to the next level.

This new solution is a game-changer for the industry, offering businesses the ability to create intelligent, conversational experiences without the limitations of traditional intent-based systems. By leveraging state-of-the-art large language models, Rasa is able to offer a powerful platform for building smarter digital assistants capable of handling complex, real-world interactions.

At the heart of Rasa's solution is the innovative Intentless Dialogue Management, a new approach to conversational AI that relies on cutting-edge generative AI technology. With the ability to understand user messages in context, Intentless Dialogue Management brings the power of LLMs to enterprise chat and voice assistants while retaining the robustness and controllability of intent-based systems.

In addition to its cutting-edge technology, Rasa is committed to ensuring the security and privacy of its customers' data. Unlike many other generative AI solutions on the market, Rasa offers customers a flexible and secure platform without the risks associated with other providers. With Rasa, our customers will fully control the generation of AI content.

"We are thrilled about the innovation the industry is going through at the moment," says Patrick Viau, Chief Customer Officer at Rasa. "Due to Rasa's uniquely flexible and open platform, we continue to be committed to leveraging new innovations like Generative AI, so that our customers can represent their brands best to their customers."



Beta Program

To help businesses get started with the new Generative AI Solution, Rasa is launching a private beta program for their Rasa Pro customers. The program will provide early access to the technology, allowing select participants to test and provide feedback on its capabilities.

On-Demand Webinar

To learn more about Rasa's new Generative AI Solution and how it can help you take your conversational AI initiatives to the next level, check out their latest on-demand webinar replay led by Rasa's Co-founder & CTO Alan Nichol.

About Rasa

Rasa is the global leading platform for building, shipping, and scaling enterprise-grade virtual assistants. Rasa works with some of the world's largest brands to automate conversational experiences. Rasa's vision is to transform how people interact with organizations through AI, and their mission is to empower those brands to interpret people's needs with open and extensible conversational AI. Rasa is privately held, with funding from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Basis Set Ventures, and others. www.rasa.com

