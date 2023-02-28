Rescale Named to Y Combinator's Top Companies List for Fifth Year in a Row

As a driver of transformative innovations, Rescale is pleased to be recognized on the prestigious list created by the accelerator that helped set the dream in motion more than a decade earlier.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale , the leader in high performance computing built for the cloud, was recently named to the 2023 Y Combinator's Top Companies list, reaffirming their position as a power player in the world of computational engineering and R&D.

"We're honored to be recognized by Y Combinator on their Top Companies list for the fifth year in a row," said Joris Poort, Founder and CEO of Rescale. "Each year since our early days at Y Combinator, we have been humbled to watch our growing list of customers further push incredible innovation to new frontiers. From life-saving vaccines to new sustainable energy technologies to transportation powered by AI, the ways they are making this world a better place are exciting. I am proud of our team's fervency in making these customers and their breakthroughs the very center of our business."

Founded in 2011 and backed by investors like NVIDIA, Sam Altman, Sir Richard Brandson, Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Microsoft, Rescale's cloud-based platform empowers engineers and researchers to accelerate discovery, testing, and optimization for products ranging from autonomous vehicles to drug discovery. With more than 1,000 pre-installed applications, a majority of industry leaders worldwide use Rescale for their R&D, including 7 of the top 10 automotive companies and 7 of the top 10 global aerospace companies.

This year's Y Combinator Top Companies List is divided into Private, Public, Exits, and Breakthrough categories. Listed and ranked by valuation, Rescale joins other Y Combinator alumni like Boom Supersonic, Stripe, and Instacart on the Top Private Companies list. Combined, all of the 294 companies on the Top Private list are valued at over $150 million, with more than 90 worth more than $1 billion.

Y Combinator is the largest startup accelerator in the world, investing in a large number of startups every year, and then working with those companies to get them into the best shape possible to pitch to investors. Rescale completed the program in 2012 and has been named to the Top Companies list every year since it was created.

The Top Companies list selects from the more than 4,000 companies they've worked with since 2005. This year marks the fifth time Y Combinator has published the Top Companies list.

About Rescale

Rescale is high performance computing built for the cloud, to empower engineers and scientists with AI-enabled simulation and modeling, while giving IT security and control. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, industry leaders are bringing new product innovations to market with unprecedented speed and efficiency with Rescale, a cloud platform delivering intelligent full-stack automation and performance optimization. IT leaders use Rescale to deliver HPC-as-a-Service with a secure control plane to deliver any application, on any architecture, at any scale on their cloud of choice.

