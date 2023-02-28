WiMi Hologram Cloud Develops 3D Gesture Tracking Algorithm to Build Smart and Efficient HCI Model

BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced its development of 3D gesture tracking algorithm. This is a method of tracking a user's gesture by capturing the position of the target gesture and translating its movement into a continuous path of points in a video frame to parse human gestures through mathematical algorithms.

A three-dimensional gesture tracking algorithm is a significant research direction in computer vision. The algorithm achieves the tracking of user gestures through gestures and camera pose and position information, which solves the gesture tracking problem in video streams to a certain extent. 3D gesture recognition can recognize various gestures and movements, an essential trend in the current development of gesture recognition technology. Its multi-angle 3D imaging can be realized by using special algorithms after image acquisition through a camera, without the need to wear any sensor or marker, as long as the ordinary camera can synchronize the output of hand movement trajectory, which has the characteristics of naturalness, convenience, scalability, and accuracy.

WiMi's 3D gesture tracking algorithm system can be divided into three functional modules: image information acquisition, processing and analysis, and result output. The core is the gesture tracking, feature extraction, and segmentation of gestures.

Combining digital image processing, AI, computer vision, and other technologies, WiMi's 3D gesture tracking algorithm system can complete 3D imaging of human hands and recognize and track gestures. At the same time, combined with accurate depth information, the system enables users to interact with the computer more naturally. The system enhances the interaction experience between the user and the computer and effectively reduces the error rate when the user operates. As mobile devices gradually become more portable, mobile terminals are equipped with more and more sensors, making it possible for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices to obtain information about users' hand movements in real-time.

Three-dimensional gesture tracking algorithm has been widely used in many fields such as entertainment games, education, medical and industrial production. It can build a more efficient communication bridge between machines and humans, making life more colorful and intelligent. With the continuous development of hand gesture tracking and recognition technology, the application area of using hand gestures for interaction will also become more extensive. In the future, WiMi plans to expand the application of 3D gesture tracking algorithms in the fields of virtual reality, robot remote control, intelligent driving, games, and entertainment.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.