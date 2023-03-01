Groundfloor ranks #10 on Built In's List of Best Places to Work in Atlanta

The fintech company debuts on the list with high marks for employee culture, compensation and benefits

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the fintech platform that makes real estate investing easy for everyone, is being recognized as one of Atlanta's best places to work by Built In . The fintech innovator made its debut on the 2023 list after its first time applying for the award and is ranked no. 10 out of 100 amongst metro Atlanta's midsized companies. Built In's annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We're honored to be named as one of the best places to work in Atlanta," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "Over the course of our 10 years, we've become increasingly intentional about attracting and retaining talented employees who thrive amidst the rigor of what we do, and do their best work by caring deeply about our mission, our customers, and each other."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

Key benefits and perks of working at Groundfloor include:

Work from anywhere: A remote-friendly workplace for most roles including a home office stipend

Everyone's an owner: All employees receive company stock options

Top-notch standard benefits: Generous policies for health insurance, 401K and parental leave

Culture of education and learning: Employees can receive a continuing education stipend, volunteer time-off and access diversity resource groups

Groundfloor was founded in 2013 by Dally and Nick Bhargava. The company offers a wealthtech platform deliberately designed to make it simple for everyone to be able to invest in real estate, whether a beginner or a pro. It was the very first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer short-term, real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences. It has consistently delivered 10 percent annualized returns across its investment offerings. Because of its product innovation and growth, Groundfloor has won numerous awards including three in a row of being on the Inc. 5000.

About Groundfloor

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that makes real estate investing easy for everyone, whether you're a beginner or a pro. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for individual investors, the company was the very first to be qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including three years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com .

