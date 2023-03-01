Hagerty Names its U.S. 'Top Gear' Agents for 2023

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, has named its Top Gear Agents for 2023, based on their outstanding past year performance.
"These agents are the best of the best," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Their knowledge, drive and passion for putting the customer first help us deliver on our purpose of saving driving and preserving car culture for future generations. They are true superstars."
This year's Top Gear Agent list includes:
- HWI Motorsports
- John Abrams & Associates Insurance Agency Inc.
- The NBP Group Inc.
- Stonewall Insurance Group
- Willis Personal Lines LLC
- Lawley LLC
- Business Benefits Group
- Hare Chase & Heckman Inc.
- Gingerbread Insurance Agency LLC
- Larry S Helms & Associates LLC
- Farris Insurance Agency Inc.
- Fiona J. Swaenepoel, DBA Top Flite Insurance Agency Inc.
- Legacy Risk Solutions LLC
- IOA Group LLC
- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, DBA Shapiro Insurance
- Woodside Credit LLC
- Alliant Insurance Services Inc
- HUB International Northwest
- USI Insurance Services LLC
- Heffernan Insurance Brokers
- Clarke Marine Insurance
- Hot Rod Insurance
- St. Clair Insurance Agency - CO
- Edgewood Partners Insurance Center
- Russell A Beyer, DBA Beycor Insurance
- Newfront Insurance Services
- Destination Financial Services Ltd
- Roy Redman
- Coverica, Inc.
- The James B. Oswald Company
- Greg Allen Insurance Agency
- Joseph Lombardi
- Mobile Insurance
- NCM Insurance Agency LLC
- Jim Kelly Ins Agency
- The Trost Insurance Agency LLC
- Johnson Insurance Services LLC
- The Phoenix Insurance
- John R Engle
- Classic Automobile Insurance Agency
- Full Octane Insurance LLC
Top Gear agencies have access to co-op marketing dollars, a dedicated account executive, preferred placement on Hagerty's online agent locator, spotlights on Hagerty's social media channels, a VIP membership to Hagerty Drivers Club® and more.
Based in Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Marketplace, Hagerty Drivers Club®, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare™, Hagerty Valuation Tools®, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social®, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, RADwood, Broad Arrow Group and more. For more information on Hagerty please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
