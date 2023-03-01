Horatio Ranks No. 8 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

New York-based customer service company Horatio saw an overall growth rate of 1,960%

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed Horatio , the customer service outsourcing company disrupting CX, to be ranked as No. 8 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast List . According to Inc., their annual list represents "a unique look at the most successful companies in the Northeast economy." The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regional winners were ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021 for which Horatio saw an overall growth rate of 1,960%.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.

"We are thrilled to see Horatio's growth recognized by Inc. Magazine," noted Horatio's co-founder and COO Alex Ross. "We work with some of the most passionate individuals in customer service and with clients that are committed to changing the world. It is an honor to be their Customer Service partner and we are optimistic for what's ahead."

"It is exciting to be on the forefront of a new frontier for CX," said Jose Herrera, co-founder and CEO of Horatio. "We are ecstatic that Inc. Magazine has recognized Horatio's rapid growth and strides in disrupting a once known, stagnant industry."

Horatio was co-founded in 2018 by three former Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson . Horatio serves next-generation digitally native clients in a variety of sectors including ecommerce, healthtech, technology, hospitality, fintech, and cryptocurrency. Horatio recently expanded their New York City headquarters and their rapid international growth also includes plans for a new office in Bogota, Colombia, set to open in April 2023.

