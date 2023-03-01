THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® APPOINTS FRANK STEPHAN PRESIDENT OF THE NEVADA REGION TO OVERSEE ACCLAIMED SUMMERLIN® COMMUNITY

Stephan succeeds Kevin Orrock whose decades-long leadership has delivered exceptional growth for one of country's leading master planned communities

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Frank Stephan has been named President of the company's Nevada region, where he will oversee the acclaimed Summerlin® master planned community in Las Vegas. Stephan succeeds long-time regional president Kevin Orrock, who has played a key role in the growth and success of the community since its inception. Orrock will remain with Howard Hughes as a senior advisor.

Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin is consistently ranked among the best places to live in the country and is one of the top-selling communities nationwide. With over 120,000 residents and a thriving, walkable urban core, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres, with approximately 5,000 gross acres remaining to accommodate future growth.

"We are fortunate to have Frank leading Summerlin's next chapter of long-term, sustainable growth and continuing the community's decades-long trajectory of success," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Frank brings an entrepreneurial spirit and unique depth of operational and development experience—along with an impressive portfolio of residential, office, retail, and performing arts projects—that make him a great addition to Howard Hughes and to the Summerlin team."

Stephan has over 25 years of experience executing complex real estate developments in New York and Los Angeles. Prior to joining HHC, he served as head of The Clarett Group's West Coast operations, and most recently as Senior Managing Director at Clarett West Development, where he designed, entitled, constructed, and stabilized 1.2 million square feet of large-scale mixed-use projects in Los Angeles. He previously served as Senior Project Manager in Construction Management for Bovis Lend Lease LMB, Inc.

Stephan brings to Howard Hughes a valuable cross-disciplinary perspective in architecture, construction management, and real estate development—with a resume including the design, entitlement, and delivery of 2 million square feet of residential development, approximately 700,000 square feet of large-scale retail and office development, and six off-Broadway theatres. Stephan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from Columbia University, and a Master of Science in Real Estate Development and Investment with distinction from New York University.

"I am honored to join the exceptional team at Howard Hughes that has developed Summerlin into one of our country's most desirable locations," said Stephan. "I look forward to helping Summerlin continue on its path of unparalleled success in the Nevada region and providing the extraordinary quality of life that is emblematic of every Howard Hughes community."

Summerlin exemplifies The Howard Hughes Corporation's legacy of responsible stewardship and provides an exceptional quality of life that has made it one of the top-selling and most sought-after communities in the country. Now in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities and educational choices than any other Southern Nevada community, including over 300 parks, 200-plus miles of interconnected trails, and ten golf courses, along with 26 private, charter and public schools—among the highest-rated public schools in the Las Vegas Valley.

Summerlin residents enjoy the distinct natural beauty and outdoor activities of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area along with all the amenities of Downtown Summerlin®, the community's walkable urban core. Downtown Summerlin includes world-class dining, retail, entertainment as well as Class-A office, with convenient access to City National Arena, practice facility of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights, and home to Las Vegas Ballpark®, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators®.

Summerlin's reputation as a leader in innovative development has been overseen by Orrock since its inception. Orrock's five-decade career at the company began at the famed Desert Inn Hotel in Las Vegas in 1974, then owned by Summa Corporation, predecessor to The Howard Hughes Corporation.

"Kevin's integrity, leadership, and true understanding of the southern Nevada landscape has underpinned Summerlin's ongoing acclaim for over 30 years," said O'Reilly. "Kevin's visionary transformation of 22,500 acres in Las Vegas into the region's premier community is an incredible success story for Nevada and for our company."

"Summerlin's enduring success is due in large part to Howard Hughes' long-term, thoughtful master planning that has enabled the community to grow and maintain the high-quality lifestyle and development standards originally envisioned more than 33 years ago," said Orrock. "I am proud to have helped define the Summerlin legacy and look forward to seeing Frank drive the future growth and success of this truly outstanding community."

