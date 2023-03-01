Truist to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of December 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

