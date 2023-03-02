TIME REVEALS 2023 WOMEN OF THE YEAR LIST OF EXTRAORDINARY LEADERS WORKING TOWARD A MORE EQUAL WORLD

TIME to host the second annual TIME Women of the Year Gala on International Women's Day, March 8, in Los Angeles, CA

Event to Feature Appearances by TIME Women of the Year Honorees Including Cate Blanchett, Ayisha Siddiqa, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Ramla Ali, Olena Shevchenko, Masih Alinejad, as well as a special musical performance Phoebe Bridgers

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the annual TIME Women of the Year list recognizing 12 extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world.

TIME Women of the Year 2023 Honoree, Cate BlanchettPhotograph by Yana Yatsuk for TIME (PRNewswire)

The 2023 TIME Women of the Year list includes: actor and UNHCR ambassador Cate Blanchett, actor Angela Bassett, musical artist Phoebe Bridgers, writer, producer, and actor Quinta Brunson, soccer player and champion of equal pay Megan Rapinoe, professional boxer and refugee advocate Ramla Ali, environmental and human rights defender Ayisha Siddiqa, Iranian dissident and journalist Masih Alinejad, activist and leader of war efforts for women and LGBTQI communities in Ukraine Olena Shevchenko, incoming CEO of Suntory Beverages Makiko Ono, reproductive rights activist Verónica Cruz Sánchez and Brazil's Minister of Racial Equality Anielle Franco.

The 2023 Women of the Year issue has two worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the list. See the covers featuring Cate Blanchett and Ayisha Siddiqa here: https://bit.ly/3mgn6q7

Read more about the 2023 TIME Women of the Year: https://bit.ly/35kz6id

Of this year's list, TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman, write: "A defining project at TIME is the study of influence—who has it, what form it takes, and what it means to wield it. Our annual Women of the Year list examines the most uplifting form of influence by spotlighting leaders who are using their voices to fight for a more equal world… The 12 women featured on this year's list come from across the globe and have made significant impact in their respective communities and fields, from activism and government to sports and the arts. Many of them have faced immense challenges that inspired them to push for change." https://bit.ly/3mjvN2U

To celebrate, TIME will host the second annual invite-only TIME Women of the Year Gala on International Women's Day, Wednesday, March 8, in Los Angeles. The event will feature appearances from Women of the Year honorees including Cate Blanchett, Ayisha Siddiqa, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Ramla Ali, Olena Shevchenko, Masih Alinejad, as well as a special musical performance by Phoebe Bridgers. P&G is the presenting partner of TIME's 2023 Women of the Year gala and FIJI Water is the supporting partner.

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "TIME's mission is to shine a light on the people and ideas that are making the world a better place. The 2023 TIME Women of the Year are leading us all toward a more equal world and affecting real change through their efforts and commitments to climate activism, human rights, social justice and more. We are thrilled to celebrate these honorees with the support of our partners at P&G and FIJI Water on International Women's Day."

The annual TIME Women of the Year list is an extension of the special project, launched by TIME in 2020 in partnership with P&G, that highlighted 100 influential women from the past century, as a way of correcting the record and addressing the legacy of the Man of the Year franchise, which only became known as Person of the Year in 1999. See the 100 Women of the Year project here: https://bit.ly/3Sqd5mb .

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, the sustainability and climate-action platform TIME CO2, and more.

Media Contacts:

Emily Alwell, TIME

Emily.Alwell@time.com

TIME Women of the Year 2023 Honoree, Ayisha SiddiqaPhotograph by Josefina Santos for TIME (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/TIME) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIME