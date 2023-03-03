The Dream Team Media Company Launches to Provide Underserved Marketing Niche for Independent Car Dealerships and budget eCommerce Retailers

HOUSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dream Team Media Company, a full-service marketing and consulting firm, announces its official launch to transform the independent automotive marketing landscape. The company offers a unique and innovative solution to the challenges faced by businesses and customers in the automotive industry, specifically the small, independent dealer focused on financing solutions. The Dream Team Media Company intends to provide a fresh marketing experience to an underserved automotive industry segment. The start-up marketing agency will expand its services to small retailers, intending to grow revenue through eCommerce.

Kendra Brown, native Houstonian and owner-operator of a buy-here pay-here dealership, founded The Dream Team Media Company alongside a team of experts with years of experience in analytics, marketing, and paid media management. The company aims to provide custom solutions for small dealerships that offer their clients in-house financing. Also, The Dream Team Media Company will serve retailers needing an online eCommerce solution. The Dream Team Media Company comprises industry veterans who deeply understand the unique needs of the buy-here-pay-here dealer operation and the pain points associated with small operating retailers.

The Dream Team Media Company's approach to marketing relies on a solid foundation of local market research, brand identity, and data analytics. Beyond the unparalleled service The Dream Team Media Company provides to small dealerships and small retailers, the marketing company seeks to build a company culture that allows top, multi-generational talent to flourish in the ever-evolving global economy.

"We are excited to launch The Dream Team Media Company and bring our expertise to the independent retailers' market," said The Dream Team Media Company's Founder, Kendra Scott Brown. "Our team has been working meticulously to develop a solution that addresses the unique challenges businesses face in these industry segments. We are confident that our breadth of services will deliver the necessary tools to help our clients achieve their goals."

The Dream Team Media Company is committed to delivering exceptional service and value to its clients. The company's mission is to help empower the entrepreneurial ambition of its clients.

For more information about The Dream Team Media Company, visit www.dreamteammediaco.com.

CONTACT: Kendra Brown, kendra@dreamteammediaco.com

