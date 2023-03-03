ivWatch Strengthens Management Team and Appoints Chris Pridgen as Vice President, North American Sales

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ivWatch, LLC, inventor of the first and only continuous IV infiltration detection technology, announces the appointment of Chris Pridgen to Vice President of North American Sales. Pridgen will serve as an integral part of the ivWatch executive team and brings a wealth of medical sales knowledge that will help drive revenue growth in the United States and Canada. Pridgen will lead the Sales and Clinical Specialist teams and he will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Gary Warren.

Chris Pridgen, Vice President of North American Sales, ivWatch (PRNewswire)

Pridgen will serve as an integral part of the ivWatch executive team and brings a wealth of medical sales knowledge.

"Over the past three years, we have significantly bolstered our executive team and I am excited to have Chris join our team of experts; the company is now perfectly primed for exponential growth in 2023 and beyond," said Gary Warren, President and CEO, ivWatch. "Chris demonstrates a strong record of leadership and medical sales expertise that significantly strengthens our ability to further amplify our mission to help eliminate harm from IV infiltrations and extravasations."

Warren continues, "Our strategy revolves around three main elements: a focus on improving patient safety, providing premium cutting-edge product to our customers that enhances their ability to provide better care, and an unrelenting prioritization to make our IV safety products a standard of care around the world."

Pridgen joins ivWatch from a tenured 17-year career at Medtronic. He most recently served as the Mid-Atlantic Sales Manager overseeing sales and clinical representatives. Prior to Medtronic he served in various leadership roles at Stryker and Steris. Chris is a graduate from East Carolina University and holds a B.A. in Sociology and a minor in Communications.

About ivWatch, LLC

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians can leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative IV monitoring solutions are backed by decades of clinical research and device development. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ivWatch, Facebook @ivWatchLLC, Instagram @ivWatchLLC and LinkedIn @ivWatch-LLC, or visit www.ivWatch.com.

ivWatch, LLC (PRNewsfoto/ivWatch, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ivWatch, LLC